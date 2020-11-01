﻿Giancarlo Stanton Opts into Final 7 Years, $218M of Yankees Contract

Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

As expected, Giancarlo Stanton has officially opted into the final seven years of his contract with the New York Yankees, per the Associated Press.

Stanton will earn $218 million through the 2027 season. He originally signed the largest contract in Major League Baseball history when the Miami Marlins gave him a 13-year, $325 million deal in November 2014.

The Yankees acquired the 30-year-old from Miami in December 2017, one month after being named National League MVP. He told reporters during his introductory press conference he didn't have New York on the list of teams he could veto a trade to for a reason.

Stanton said: "Just watching them from afar, seeing their young, dynamic group, the way they flow together on the field, how they never give up, never quit, the atmosphere, the storied franchise. There's not much you can say about why you wouldn't want to be there. They're for sure on the list of where I want to be."

It seemed like a foregone conclusion that the four-time All-Star would play out the remaining years on his contract because the past two years have been difficult for him.

Staying on the field, in particular, has been a problem. Stanton has only appeared in 41 regular-season games since the start of 2019, including 23 this year. His .267/.394/.496 slash line in those games is roughly in line with his career averages, but the Yankees haven't been able to keep him in the lineup since 2018.

Stanton finally looked healthy late in the regular season and especially the playoffs this year. He hit six homers in New York's first five postseason games, becoming the fourth player in MLB history to hit a home run in at least five straight playoff games.

If that version of Stanton shows up next season, the Yankees will be in prime position to challenge for a World Series title.