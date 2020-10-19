World Series 2020: Rays vs. Dodgers Early Odds, Schedule and Preview

Ashley Landis/Associated Press

And then there were two.

Following the Los Angeles Dodgers' 4-3 win over the Atlanta Braves on Sunday in Game 7 of the National League Championship Series, their World Series matchup vs. the Tampa Bay Rays is set.

Below we'll break down the title odds and schedule and preview the 2020 Fall Classic.

Odds

Los Angeles Dodgers (-200)

Tampa Bay Rays (+160)

Odds via DraftKings.

Schedule

Game 1: Tuesday, Oct. 20 at 8:09 p.m. ET

Game 2: Wednesday, Oct. 21 at 8:08 p.m. ET

Game 3: Friday, Oct. 23 at 8:08 p.m. ET

Game 4: Saturday, Oct. 24 at 8:08 p.m. ET

Game 5 (if necessary): Sunday, Oct. 25 at 8:08 p.m. ET

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Game 6 (if necessary): Tuesday, Oct. 27 at 8:08 p.m. ET

Game 7 (if necessary): Wednesday, Oct. 28 at 8:09 p.m. ET

All games broadcast on Fox.

Preview

The Rays were the best team in the American League all season, finishing as the top seed in the AL playoffs after going 40-20 in the COVID-shortened season, so it isn't surprising to see them in the World Series for just the second time in franchise history.

But oh, did they take an interesting path.

The postseason started drama-free for the Rays as they swept the Toronto Blue Jays in two games in the Wild Card Series. But things got fascinating from there as they needed the full five games to beat the New York Yankees in the ALDS. And then things really went off the rails against the Houston Astros as the Rays won the first three games of the series before nearly getting reverse-swept.

But Tampa prevailed in Game 7, showing resilience and heart in a 4-2 win. It was a series befitting a bizarre year of baseball as starter Charlie Morton mused after the game, per Bradford Doolittle of ESPN:

"It goes without saying this has been a weird year. It was pretty apparent early on the guys had bought into each other during this time. It was very challenging, because at first everything was about the protocols and trying to keep guys safe. Just guys come onto the field every day, knowing they could get sick, and staff coming in, and just a ton of work by people behind the scenes. I am so proud of these guys."

"You go up 3-0, whether we get a little complacent or a little comfortable, whether we put a little pressure on ourselves to end it quicker, we took ourselves out of our game," catcher Mike Zunino added of nearly blowing the 3-0 series lead. "Guys came back today and there was a sense of calm. It felt like how the clubhouse usually feels, and these guys responded."

Calm is one way to describe how the Rays play. Consistent would be another. The Rays win by playing excellent defense, getting solid pitching (especially from an excellent bullpen) and coming up with timely hitting.

They've also had some surprise heroes. Randy Arozarena was named ALCS MVP, just the fourth rookie to win a league championship MVP. He deserved the distinction, especially after his two-run homer in Game 7 against the Astros, the seventh he's blasted this postseason, gave the Rays a lead they would never relinquish.

It would be easy to disregard these Rays since they don't have the star power of their opponents. Do so at your own peril. Tampa just keeps on winning.

The Dodgers know a thing or two about needing a Game 7 to advance to the World Series after erasing a 3-1 series deficit against the Braves.

While the Rays are largely devoid of high-profile, superstar players and have a small payroll, the Dodgers are an expensive collection of wildly talented and recognizable faces, ranging from Mookie Betts and Cody Bellinger to Clayton Kershaw and Corey Seager.

This team is loaded and finished the regular season with the best record in baseball (43-17). It'll be playing in its third World Series in four years. It has unrivaled depth up and down the roster, and the matchup between Tampa's superb pitching staff and L.A.'s explosive lineup will be fun to watch.

The differences between these two organizations couldn't be starker. There's a real David vs. Goliath feel to this matchup even if the Rays had the second-most wins in baseball this year.

Bring on the Fall Classic.