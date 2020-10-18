NFL Week 6 Live-Stream Info, TV Schedule Map and Start Times

Mark Zaleski/Associated Press

While Week 6 didn't feature a Thursday night NFL game, it looks like the rest of the slate will unfold in relatively normal fashion.

The New England Patriots briefly closed their facilities because of a positive COVID-19 test, but they have reopened and plan to play their game against the Denver Broncos, according to ESPN's Field Yates.

As long as the rest of the gameweek unfolds smoothly, the only teams out of action will be the New Orleans Saints, Las Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Chargers and Seattle Seahawks—who are all on bye.

The Week 6 schedule features some stellar matchups, including the Kansas City Chiefs vs. the Buffalo Bills and the Cleveland Browns vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Here is everything you need to know to catch all the action—including scheduling and viewing information—and a look at the weekend's biggest games.

NFL Week 6 Coverage Map (from 506 Sports)

NFL Week 6 Schedule, TV and Live Stream

Sunday, October 18



1 p.m. ET

Denver Broncos at New England Patriots: CBS, CBS Sports App

Houston Texans at Tennessee Titans: CBS, CBS Sports App

Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers: CBS, CBS Sports App

Baltimore Ravens at Philadelphia Eagles: CBS, CBS Sports App

Washington Football Team at New York Giants: Fox, Fox Sports Go

Atlanta Falcons at Minnesota Vikings: Fox, Fox Sports Go

Detroit Lions at Jacksonville Jaguars: Fox, Fox Sports Go

Cincinnati Bengals at Indianapolis Colts: Fox, Fox Sports Go

Chicago Bears at Carolina Panthers: Fox, Fox Sports Go

4:05 p.m. ET

New York Jets at Miami Dolphins: CBS, CBS Sports App

4:25 p.m. ET

Green Bay Packers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Fox, Fox Sports Go

8:20 p.m. ET

Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco 49ers: NBC, NBC Sports App

Monday, October 19



5 p.m. ET



Kansas City Chiefs at Buffalo Bills: NFL Network, Fox, Amazon

8:15 p.m. ET

Arizona Cardinals at Dallas Cowboys: ESPN, ESPN App

Houston Texans at Tennessee Titans

While the Steelers-Browns tilt is likely to draw more national attention—and potentially carry more weight in the AFC playoff race—the early-afternoon clash between the Houston Texans and Tennessee Titans will be important.

The Titans proved on Tuesday that they should be considered one of the elite teams in the conference this season. While some may have viewed Tennessee's run to the AFC title game in 2019 as a fluke, its dominance over the previously undefeated Bills was not.

Tennessee can continue its run at the conference's No. 1 seed by besting the AFC South-rival Texans. Houston, meanwhile, is looking to creep back into the wild-card picture.

The Texans earned their first win of the season under the guidance of interim coach Romeo Crennel in Week 5. Can they continue their turnaround and make it two in a row in the post-Bill O'Brien era? We'll get an answer Sunday.

Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers

Keith Srakocic/Associated Press

Most of the national audience won't get the Texans-Titans game; it will instead get Pittsburgh-Cleveland. Fortunately, this just so happens to be one of Sunday's most intriguing matchups.

The Browns have ripped off four wins in a row since being embarrassed by the Baltimore Ravens in Week 1. They are averaging over 31 points despite scoring just six in that opener. Pittsburgh, meanwhile, is 4-0 and possesses the league's sixth-ranked scoring defense.

Along with the Baltimore Ravens, Cleveland and Pittsburgh are positioned to make a run at the AFC North title in 2020.

Injuries could play a factor in this one. The Browns have already ruled out guard Wyatt Teller, safety Ronnie Harrison and safety Karl Joseph, while Pittsburgh has ruled out wideout Diontae Johnson and guard David DeCastro. Cleveland wideout Odell Beckham Jr. was cleared after leaving practice with an injury during the week, according to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com.

Still, fans can expect a thrilling, physical fight between two rivals that haven't been relevant at the same time in a long time.

Arizona Cardinals at Dallas Cowboys

Week 6 will come to a close with an important game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Dallas Cowboys. While a game between the 3-2 Cardinals and the 2-3 Cowboys may not seem like a pivotal NFC matchup, it has several implications.

For one, the Cardinals have performed like a potential playoff team early in the season but have fallen behind both the Seahawks and the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC West. Getting to 4-2 would be huge for Kyler Murray and Co.

The bigger story, though, comes from Dallas' side. This is the first game the Cowboys won't start with Dak Prescott at quarterback this season. Dallas still has control of the NFC East, but if Andy Dalton flops under center, that could quickly change.

Working in Dalton's favor is the fact that the Cardinals' star pass-rusher, Chandler Jones, won't suit up because of a season-ending biceps injury.

"I said this weeks ago, that there are certain players you cannot replace," Cardinals general manager Steve Keim told 98.7 Arizona's Sports Station. "You can't replace Chandler Jones."

Dallas will get a good idea Sunday of whether it can replace Prescott.