Fantasy Football Week 6 Rankings: Top Pickups After Latest Injuries
Week 6 NFL action is almost upon us, so if you have any holes in your lineup or injuries you are closely monitoring, there's not much time left to head to the waiver wire and pick up some potential sleepers.
And there are also some solid players available in a decent number of leagues. They are not stars, but they are quality players who could give you the crucial points you might need to pull out a win.
Here are some rankings for Week 6, along with some potential players to add if you are dealing with injured players on your roster.
Quarterback Rankings
1. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs (at BUF)
2. Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals (at DAL)
3. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills (vs. KC)
4. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens (at PHI)
5. Deshaun Watson, Houston Texans (at TEN)
6. Cam Newton, New England Patriots (vs. DEN)
7. Ryan Tannehill, Tennessee Titans (vs. HOU)
8. Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers (at TB)
9. Kirk Cousins, Minnesota Vikings (vs. ATL)
10. Gardner Minshew II, Jacksonville Jaguars (vs. DET)
11. Ryan Fitzpatrick, Miami Dolphins (vs. NYJ)
12. Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (vs. GB)
Injury Report/Top Pickups
If you are looking to stream a quarterback this week, you likely drafted either Russell Wilson or Dak Prescott. Wilson will be back, as the Seattle Seahawks have a bye. For managers with Prescott, you may be streaming for a while after the Dallas Cowboys quarterback suffered a season-ending ankle injury in Week 5.
Most other fantasy-relevant quarterbacks are in good shape, especially after New England Patriots signal-caller Cam Newton was cleared to play following his positive COVID-19 test two weeks ago—although the team had to cancel Friday's practice because of another positive test, so that situation will need to be monitored.
As for potential streaming options, the best this week could be Kirk Cousins, who is rostered in only 37 percent of Yahoo leagues and 20 percent of ESPN leagues. The Minnesota Vikings have a favorable matchup against the Atlanta Falcons, who are allowing 335.8 passing yards per game. And with Minnesota running back Dalvin Cook out because of a groin injury, Cousins may be going to the air more than usual.
Cousins has played better in recent weeks after his slow start. But if you are worried about his tendency to turn over the ball, the Miami Dolphins' Ryan Fitzpatrick is available in 58 percent of Yahoo leagues and 52 percent of ESPN leagues and has a solid matchup against the New York Jets. He's passed for at least 315 yards in three of the past four weeks while also having three multi-touchdown games during that span.
Running Back Rankings
1. Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas Cowboys (vs. ARI)
2. Kareem Hunt, Cleveland Browns (at PIT)
3. Mike Davis, Carolina Panthers (vs. CHI)
4. Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans (vs. HOU)
5. Miles Sanders, Philadelphia Eagles (vs. BAL)
6. Aaron Jones, Green Bay Packers (at TB)
7. Alexander Mattison, Minnesota Vikings (vs. ATL)
8. David Montgomery, Chicago Bears (at CAR)
9. Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Kansas City Chiefs (at BUF)
10. James Conner, Pittsburgh Steelers (vs. CLE)
11. Joe Mixon, Cincinnati Bengals (at IND)
12. James Robinson, Jacksonville Jaguars (vs. DET)
Injury Report/Top Pickups
With Cook (groin) out of the Vikings' lineup this week, Alexander Mattison will have an increased role, making him a must-start in a matchup against the Falcons. After Cook left Week 5's matchup against the Seattle Seahawks, Mattison had 112 yards on 20 carries, and he should rack them up again while facing Atlanta.
However, many fantasy managers were quick to scoop up Mattison off the waiver wire. He's now rostered in 65 percent of Yahoo leagues and 84 percent of ESPN leagues. But if he's available in your league, you need to add him as soon as possible and get him into your lineup for this week.
If you need a running back who is more readily available, Zack Moss (rostered in 55 percent of Yahoo leagues and 48 percent of ESPN leagues) may not be a bad choice. The Buffalo Bills rookie missed Week 5's game against the Tennessee Titans with a toe injury, but he's likely to return Monday.
Moss has yet to break out, but the Kansas City Chiefs are allowing 157.6 rushing yards per game, fourth-most in the NFL. That could lead to solid showings from both Moss and Devin Singletary, meaning the former may be flex-worthy if you need somebody in a pinch.
Wide Receiver Rankings
1. DeAndre Hopkins, Arizona Cardinals (at DAL)
2. Davante Adams, Green Bay Packers (at TB)
3. Adam Thielen, Minnesota Vikings (vs. ATL)
4. Allen Robinson II, Chicago Bears (at CAR)
5. Calvin Ridley, Atlanta Falcons (at MIN)
6. Julio Jones, Atlanta Falcons (at MIN)
7. Tyreek Hill, Kansas City Chiefs (at BUF)
8. Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (vs. GB)
9. Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (vs. GB)
10. Stefon Diggs, Buffalo Bills (vs. KC)
11. Kenny Golladay, Detroit Lions (at JAX)
12. Amari Cooper, Dallas Cowboys (vs. ARI)
Injury Report/Top Pickups
A slew of top wide receivers are returning from injury in Week 6. Davante Adams, Julio Jones and Chris Godwin were all inactive for their respective teams last week, but all of them should be back this weekend. Be ready to plug each of them back into your fantasy lineup.
There are some receivers who would have been in your lineup had they not been injured. Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (back) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Cleveland Browns, while the Philadelphia Eagles continue to be without DeSean Jackson and Alshon Jeffery.
One player to consider picking up is Chiefs receiver Mecole Hardman. Sammy Watkins (hamstring) is doubtful for Monday's game against the Bills, so Hardman could get more targets. He's available in more than half of fantasy leagues, and while he has some boom-or-bust potential, he has a high ceiling and could be worth a start.
Another sleeper to consider adding is Dolphins receiver Preston Williams, who is rostered in only 24 percent of Yahoo leagues and 39 percent of ESPN leagues. Williams scored a touchdown in two of the past three weeks, which included a big showing in Week 5 against the San Francisco 49ers, recording four receptions for 106 yards. He should have another solid game against the Jets on Sunday.
