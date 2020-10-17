Fantasy Football Week 6 Rankings: Top Pickups After Latest Injuries

1 of 3

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

1. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs (at BUF)

2. Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals (at DAL)

3. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills (vs. KC)

4. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens (at PHI)

5. Deshaun Watson, Houston Texans (at TEN)

6. Cam Newton, New England Patriots (vs. DEN)

7. Ryan Tannehill, Tennessee Titans (vs. HOU)

8. Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers (at TB)

9. Kirk Cousins, Minnesota Vikings (vs. ATL)

10. Gardner Minshew II, Jacksonville Jaguars (vs. DET)

11. Ryan Fitzpatrick, Miami Dolphins (vs. NYJ)

12. Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (vs. GB)

Injury Report/Top Pickups

If you are looking to stream a quarterback this week, you likely drafted either Russell Wilson or Dak Prescott. Wilson will be back, as the Seattle Seahawks have a bye. For managers with Prescott, you may be streaming for a while after the Dallas Cowboys quarterback suffered a season-ending ankle injury in Week 5.

Most other fantasy-relevant quarterbacks are in good shape, especially after New England Patriots signal-caller Cam Newton was cleared to play following his positive COVID-19 test two weeks ago—although the team had to cancel Friday's practice because of another positive test, so that situation will need to be monitored.

As for potential streaming options, the best this week could be Kirk Cousins, who is rostered in only 37 percent of Yahoo leagues and 20 percent of ESPN leagues. The Minnesota Vikings have a favorable matchup against the Atlanta Falcons, who are allowing 335.8 passing yards per game. And with Minnesota running back Dalvin Cook out because of a groin injury, Cousins may be going to the air more than usual.

Cousins has played better in recent weeks after his slow start. But if you are worried about his tendency to turn over the ball, the Miami Dolphins' Ryan Fitzpatrick is available in 58 percent of Yahoo leagues and 52 percent of ESPN leagues and has a solid matchup against the New York Jets. He's passed for at least 315 yards in three of the past four weeks while also having three multi-touchdown games during that span.