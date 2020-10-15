Le'Veon Bell Rumors: Chiefs, Bills, Dolphins in Mix; Steelers Reunion 'Unlikely'October 15, 2020
Seth Wenig/Associated Press
The Buffalo Bills, Kansas City Chiefs and Miami Dolphins are reportedly the top contenders to sign free-agent running back Le'Veon Bell following his release from the New York Jets.
ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported the news Thursday and noted a reunion between Bell and the Pittsburgh Steelers is "unlikely at this point."
