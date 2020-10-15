    Le'Veon Bell Rumors: Chiefs, Bills, Dolphins in Mix; Steelers Reunion 'Unlikely'

    Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistOctober 15, 2020

    New York Jets running back Le'Veon Bell runs the ball during the first half of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
    Seth Wenig/Associated Press

    The Buffalo Bills, Kansas City Chiefs and Miami Dolphins are reportedly the top contenders to sign free-agent running back Le'Veon Bell following his release from the New York Jets.

    ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported the news Thursday and noted a reunion between Bell and the Pittsburgh Steelers is "unlikely at this point."

                    

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

