Fantasy Football Week 6: Start 'Em, Sit 'Em

Don Wright/Associated Press

We're only five weeks into the 2020 season, and already it's been unforgettable.

Unfortunately, mostly for the wrong reasons.

The No. 1 running back in most fantasy football drafts this season has been on the shelf for several weeks. The No. 2 running back has a torn ACL. The top wide receiver has been injured for the better part of a month—as have two other top options at the position. The highest-scoring fantasy quarterback over the season's first month shattered his ankle in Week 5.

Meanwhile, an undrafted rookie has posted top-10 numbers at running back. The backup for that top RB has been piling up the stats folks thought they would be getting from that No. 1 overall pick. And the king of the journeyman quarterbacks has more fantasy points than last year's NFL MVP.

Other than that, things have gone according to plan.

All the chaos in fantasy leagues has made setting lineups that much more difficult. Fantasy managers need every edge they can get. They need assistance. Help. Someone who can swoop in to tell them if Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool is a must-start player or a flash in the pan. A hero who can help sift through their toughest lineup decisions and get a win in Week 6.

Now what did I do with that cape?