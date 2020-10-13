Derrick Henry Dominant as Titans Roll Past Josh Allen, Bills in Rescheduled Game

Wade Payne/Associated Press

Despite their issues off the field, the Tennessee Titans remain an elite team on the field.

The Titans improved to 4-0 with a 42-16 win over the Buffalo Bills on Tuesday behind a four-touchdown effort from Ryan Tannehill.

Tennessee has been dealing with an outbreak of COVID-19, with 13 players and 11 staff members testing positive over the past few weeks. It caused last week's game to be postponed, while this game was delayed two days.

The squad still performed well once the game began, scoring touchdowns on all six red-zone opportunities to secure the victory.

Josh Allen was held in check and threw two interceptions as the Bills (4-1) suffered their first loss of the season.

Notable Performances

Ryan Tannehill, QB, TEN: 21-28, 195 passing yards, 3 TDs, 42 rushing yards, 1 TD

Derrick Henry, RB, TEN: 19 carries, 57 rushing yards, 2 TD

A.J. Brown, WR, TEN: 7 catches, 82 receiving yards, 1 TD

Jonnu Smith, TE, TEN: 5 catches, 40 receiving yards, 2 TD

Josh Allen, QB, BUF: 26-41, 263 passing yards, 2 TDs, 2 INTs, 18 rushing yards

Devin Singletary, RB, BUF: 11 carries, 25 rushing yards

Stefon Diggs, WR, BUF: 10 catches, 106 receiving yards

Titans Dominate After Unusual Week

The Titans facility has been closed for almost two whole weeks and the team didn't get much chance to practice in that stretch, but the team looked sharp from the start of the game.

Ryan Tannehill took charge of the offense while making plays with both his arm and his legs throughout the game:

A.J. Brown had missed the last two games with a knee injury but played a key role in his return, leading the team in catches, receiving yards and targets.

He helped create a dangerous passing attack that will make the Titans tough to defend going forward.

Derrick Henry was also his usual, brutal self with some tough runs and two touchdowns:

Putting it together, Tennessee thrived in all phases of the game despite entering with tough circumstances:

A year after reaching the AFC Championship Game, the Titans are proving they are both physically imposing and mentally strong, making them a legitimate contender once again.

Josh Allen Doom Bills with Up-And-Down Showing

Although consistency had been a problem for Josh Allen in the past, the quarterback had played at a high level to start this season. Unfortunately, he showcased both the good and bad in this game.

Allen used his agility to make things happen, avoiding sacks to extend plays while picking up key first downs:

His movement allowed the Bills to thrive on third downs, converting 11 of 15 opportunities with Allen in the game.

This led to a few touchdown drives to keep the team competitive:

The 2018 first-round pick also had his negatives, throwing two interceptions while getting away with a few more errant throws:

The highlights are difficult for anyone to match, although he will need to be better overall for the Bills to reach expectations this season.

What's Next?

The Bills will have another tough battle in Week 6 when they face the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday night. The Titans will take on the Houston Texans on Sunday in an AFC South battle.