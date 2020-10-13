Week 6 Fantasy Football Projections: Streaming Options Likely on the Waiver Wire

0 of 4

Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

The waiver wire is one of the most important in-season tools that a fantasy football manager can utilize. This is especially true in a 2020 season that has been marred by key injuries and now in the midst of its bye-week stretch.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott joined the ranks of the injured on Sunday, while the Seattle Seahawks, Los Angeles Chargers, New Orleans Saints and Las Vegas Raiders are all on bye. This means that many managers will be searching for alternatives for the week.

Here, we'll run down some of the top potential waiver-wire targets for Week 6, both those worth streaming for the week and those with long-term potential.