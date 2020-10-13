Bettor Wins $446K on $1.487M Wager After Saints Rally to Defeat Chargers

Butch Dill/Associated Press

Someone owes Drew Brees, Marshon Lattimore and the rest of the New Orleans Saints a thank-you.

And, frankly, this person owes Los Angeles Chargers kicker Michael Badgley a thank-you as well.

Darren Rovell of Action Network reported a bettor made a $1.487 million wager on Monday night's game between the New Orleans Saints and Los Angeles Chargers. The bettor gambled on the moneyline and picked the Saints, meaning the $446,100 profit would be waiting if New Orleans won the game outright.

It didn't look like that would be the case when Justin Herbert threw three touchdowns in the first half as the Chargers took an early 20-3 lead.

However, Brees led New Orleans back to tie the game late on two separate occasions before Herbert responded by leading the Chargers into field-goal range in the final seconds. However, Badgley—who already missed an extra point earlier in the game—missed the game-winning 50-yarder.

The result was overtime, and the Saints came away with a 30-27 victory after Lattimore tackled Mike Williams a yard short of a first down on a fourth-down play.

And just like that, someone was $446,100 richer.