Rays vs. Astros: ALCS Game 3 TV Schedule, Odds and Fantasy Picks

Ashley Landis/Associated Press

The Tampa Bay Rays have overpowered the bats of the Houston Astros with strong pitching through the first 18 innings of the American League Championship Series.

The AL East champion contained Houston to three runs in Games 1 and 2 at Petco Park behind strong outings from Blake Snell and Charlie Morton.

Kevin Cash's team could take a commanding 3-0 advantage through Tuesday night. The Rays will start Ryan Yarbrough, while Houston will send Jose Urquidy to the mound.

Houston has managed some hits against the Rays pitching staff, but it has struggled to plate runners in scoring position.

If the Astros rectify their top offensive issues, they could gain their first win of the series, but it will be tough to get many scoring opportunities off Glasnow.

ALCS Game 3 Information

Start Time: 8:40 p.m. ET

Video Play Button Videos you might like

TV: TBS

Odds (via DraftKings Sportsbook): Tampa Bay (-118); Houston (+102); Over/Under: 8.5

Fantasy Picks

Jose Altuve, 2B, Houston

Ashley Landis/Associated Press

Each of the three players at the top of the Houston order recorded at least one hit in Games 1 and 2.

Jose Altuve has had slightly more success than George Springer and Michael Brantley with three hits and a home run from Game 1.

The Houston second baseman also earned one of the seven walks earned by the Houston order. Altuve's ability to reach base makes him one of the best fantasy options.

If he reaches base, Altuve could set up Brantley, Alex Bregman or Carlos Correa for run-producing opportunities.

Correa may be the best option to stack with Altuve in fantasy lineups since the shortstop hit a long ball Monday.

Randy Arozarena, OF, Tampa Bay

Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

The fantasy strategy applied to Tampa Bay's lineup is simple.

You should ride the hot bat owned by Randy Arozarena, who hit a home run in Game 1 and went 2-of-4 with a run scored in Game 2.

In 35 postseason at-bats, Arozarena has a .429 batting average, 31 total bases, 15 hits, 10 runs, four home runs and five RBI.

The outfielder had a run of three straight games with a home run in the ALDS victory over the New York Yankees and he jumped on Framber Valdez in the fourth inning Sunday.

Since he has proved that he can hit any type of pitcher in the postseason, Arozarena has to be considered as the top fantasy pick off Tampa Bay's roster.

Manuel Margot and Mike Zunino, who had two of Tampa Bay's four hits Monday, could be decent stacking options around Arozarena. Margot may be in position to drive in Arozarena, while Zunino can reach base to set up RBI opportunities for Tampa Bay's hottest hitter.

Follow Joe on Twitter, @JTansey90.

Statistics obtained from MLB.com.