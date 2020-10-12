Arthur Blank Noncommittal on Matt Ryan's Falcons Future After Dan Quinn Firing

John Bazemore/Associated Press

The Atlanta Falcons will be getting a new head coach and a new general manager, and they may end up with a new quarterback.

Team owner Arthur Blank said Monday that he would not be making—or preventing—changes under center, per D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution:

"I love Matt, much like I love Dan [Quinn] and I love Thomas [Dimitroff]. Matt has been a franchise leader for us. A great quarterback. One of the leading quarterbacks in the last 13 years in the NFL. So, I hope he's going to be a part of our plans going forward, but that will be a decision that I won't make."

Ryan, who is the only player in Falcons history to be named the NFL MVP, has three more seasons remaining on the five-year extension he signed in May 2018 and is owed a total of $74.75 million through the rest of his contract. The 35-year-old, in his 13th season, told PFT PM in July that he wants to play until he is at least 43. But Blank said Monday he doesn't know if that will happen in Atlanta.

"Matt has the ability to play at a high level even at this age, whether if that is going to continue or not, I'm not sure," Blank said. "I appreciate his willingness to consider doing that and the level that he's played for us, for 13 years, which has been incredible. So, I will....we'll have to see."

With the second pick in the upcoming NFL draft, the Falcons, who have produced 7-9 seasons in 2018 and 2019 after a Super Bowl run in 2016 and a playoff appearance in 2017, have the possibility to select Ryan's replacement in star college quarterback Trevor Lawrence, Justin Fields or Trey Lance. Ryan has contributed to the Falcons' 0-5 start with 129-of-204 passing (63.2 completion percentage) and seven touchdowns, with 11 sacks and three picks.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

"That's going to have be a decision, at the end of the day, part of it will be up to player and part of it will be up to the (new) coaching staff," Blank said. "Whether or not Matt can keep himself together and God willing, he'll be able to do that and play at the level he's capable of playing at."