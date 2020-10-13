NFL Power Rankings Week 6: Latest 2020 Standings and Reaction for All 32 Teams

0 of 5

Keith Srakocic/Associated Press

The Week 5 NFL action will make you question previous power rankings. The Cleveland Browns are 4-1 for the first time since 1994. On the road, the Miami Dolphins crushed the San Francisco 49ers 43-17, and the Las Vegas Raiders delivered Sunday's biggest upset with a win over the Kansas City Chiefs.

With those results, expect some changes in the top half of this week's standings. Teams with so much to prove are slowly moving up the ladder while a few playoff teams from last season have sunk to the bottom because of slow starts.

Because members of the Tennessee Titans staff tested positive for COVID-19 last week, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the league moved their game with the Buffalo Bills to Tuesday, which will conclude the slate of Week 5 matchups.

Nevertheless, we broke down games played Thursday through Monday for the latest snapshot of the NFL power rankings. First, check out the standings by division.