NFL Power Rankings Week 6: Latest 2020 Standings and Reaction for All 32 Teams

NFL Power Rankings Week 6: Latest 2020 Standings and Reaction for All 32 TeamsOctober 13, 2020
The Week 5 NFL action will make you question previous power rankings. The Cleveland Browns are 4-1 for the first time since 1994. On the road, the Miami Dolphins crushed the San Francisco 49ers 43-17, and the Las Vegas Raiders delivered Sunday's biggest upset with a win over the Kansas City Chiefs.
With those results, expect some changes in the top half of this week's standings. Teams with so much to prove are slowly moving up the ladder while a few playoff teams from last season have sunk to the bottom because of slow starts.
Because members of the Tennessee Titans staff tested positive for COVID-19 last week, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the league moved their game with the Buffalo Bills to Tuesday, which will conclude the slate of Week 5 matchups.
Nevertheless, we broke down games played Thursday through Monday for the latest snapshot of the NFL power rankings. First, check out the standings by division.
Week 6 NFL Standings
AFC East
1. Buffalo Bills (4-0)
2. New England Patriots (2-2)
3. Miami Dolphins (2-3)
4. New York Jets (0-5)
AFC North
1. Pittsburgh Steelers (4-0)
2. Baltimore Ravens (4-1)
3. Cleveland Browns (4-1)
4. Cincinnati Bengals (1-3-1)
AFC South
1. Tennessee Titans (3-0)
2. Indianapolis Colts (3-2)
3. Houston Texans (1-4)
4. Jacksonville Jaguars (1-4)
AFC West
1. Kansas City Chiefs (4-1)
2. Oakland Raiders (3-2)
3. Denver Broncos (1-3)
4. Los Angeles Chargers (1-4)
NFC East
1. Dallas Cowboys (2-3)
2. Philadelphia Eagles (1-3-1)
3. Washington Redskins (1-4)
4. New York Giants (0-5)
NFC North
1. Green Bay Packers (4-0)
2. Chicago Bears (4-1)
3. Detroit Lions (1-3)
4. Minnesota Vikings (1-4)
NFC South
1. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-2)
2. Carolina Panthers (3-2)
3. New Orleans Saints (3-2)
4. Atlanta Falcons (0-5)
NFC West
1. Seattle Seahawks (5-0)
2. Los Angeles Rams (4-1)
3. San Francisco 49ers (3-2)
4. Arizona Cardinals (2-3)
Denver Broncos Offensive Playmakers Set to Return?
32. New York Jets (0-5)
31. New York Giants (0-5)
30. Washington Football Team (1-4)
29. Denver Broncos (1-3)
28. Jacksonville Jaguars (1-4)
27. Cincinnati Bengals (1-3-1)
26. Atlanta Falcons (0-5)
25. Los Angeles Chargers (1-4)
Lock Poised for Broncos Return
The Broncos offense may have some help on the way when the team takes the field against the New England Patriots in Week 6.
Quarterback Drew Lock (shoulder) had a 50-50 chance to play if the game had been played Monday, but the league rescheduled the contest after the Patriots returned a positive test, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.
The extra week gives Lock more time to recover and potentially suit up for the first time since Week 2. He's a clear upgrade over Brett Rypien, who made his NFL debut in a Week 4 win over the New York Jets.
In addition to Lock, the Broncos will likely welcome running back Phillip Lindsay back to the fold. He says his toe is "feeling 100 percent," per Sean Keeler and Ryan O'Halloran of the Denver Post.
The Broncos won't have lead wide receiver Courtland Sutton (torn ACL and MCL) for the remainder of the season, but Lindsay alongside Melvin Gordon in the backfield could help this offense put up more points.
Carolina Panthers Look Impressive
24. Houston Texans (1-4)
23. Minnesota Vikings (1-4)
22. San Francisco 49ers (2-3)
21. Miami Dolphins (2-3)
20. Arizona Cardinals (3-2)
19. Detroit Lions (1-3)
18. Dallas Cowboys (2-3)
17. Carolina Panthers (3-2)
Carolina Panthers Look Solid at 3-2
Quietly, the Carolina Panthers have been impressive through five weeks. The team turned over its coaching staff, parted ways with quarterback Cam Newton in favor of Teddy Bridgewater, and running back Christian McCaffrey missed the last three games with a high ankle sprain.
Yet, head coach Matt Rhule fields an offense that ranks seventh in yards, and the Panthers have gone 3-0 without McCaffrey.
Carolina's defense ranks 12th in scoring with rookies such as defensive tackle Derrick Brown and safety Jeremy Chinn in starting roles. Linebacker Tahir Whitehead and safety Juston Burris have added veteran experience on that side of the ball.
Even without spring organized team activities or preseason games to install a new system on offense and defense, the Panthers have fared well on both sides of the ball. At 3-2 and tied for first place in the NFC South, they're a surprisingly competitive squad.
Las Vegas Raiders Head into Bye Week on High Note
16. Philadelphia Eagles (1-3-1)
15. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-2)
14. Las Vegas Raiders (3-2)
13. New England Patriots (2-2)
12. Chicago Bears (4-1)
11. Indianapolis Colts (3-2)
10. Cleveland Browns (4-1)
9. New Orleans Saints (3-2)
Las Vegas Raiders Riding a Wave into Bye Week
The Las Vegas Raiders rank 14th in the power rankings, but keep an eye on this squad as they head into their bye week. On the road, the Silver and Black beat the Kansas City Chiefs 40-32, giving the champions their first loss since November 10 last year.
Oddly enough, seven years into his career, Derek Carr had a coming-out party, throwing multiple deep balls to wideouts Henry Ruggs III, Nelson Agholor and Hunter Renfrow. He's been labeled a checkdown quarterback, but head coach Jon Gruden opened up the playbook Sunday.
Vegas' explosive offense can beat any team in a scoring shootout, which is believable after outdueling the Chiefs.
Although the Raiders gave up 32 points, the defense generated some pocket pressure and sacked Patrick Mahomes three times. Through five weeks, Vegas has struggled to stop rushing and passing attacks, but defensive coordinator Paul Guenther put his players in positions to make enough plays in a statement win.
The AFC West could turn into a two-team race if the Raiders continue to roll after the bye week. They'll have extra time to prepare for a Sunday Night Football matchup with Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Pittsburgh Steelers Offense Shines in 4th Win
8. Tennessee Titans (3-0)
7. Los Angeles Rams (4-1)
6. Buffalo Bills (4-0)
5. Baltimore Ravens (4-1)
4. Pittsburgh Steelers (4-0)
3. Kansas City Chiefs (4-1)
2. Seattle Seahawks (5-0)
1. Green Bay Packers (4-0)
Claypool Steers Steelers to Another Victory
The Pittsburgh Steelers may have stumbled upon another high-end wide receiver. In Week 5 against the Philadelphia Eagles, Chase Claypool scored four touchdowns.
In addition to seven receptions for 110 yards and three scores, the 22-year-old reached paydirt on a two-yard run. At 6'4", 238 pounds, he's an intriguing offensive playmaker in the passing game with big-play ability, averaging 20.1 yards per reception.
Claypool can become a solid complement to JuJu Smith-Schuster, who's worked mostly from the slot, averaging just nine yards per catch.
On the ground, running back James Conner has scored a touchdown in three out of four games with 106-plus yards in two contests. He provides balance to a dynamic attack.
After quarterback Ben Roethlisberger suffered an elbow injury in Week 2 of the 2019 term, Pittsburgh's offense struggled to move the ball. Now that he's back, with another dynamic weapon and solid rushing attack, the Steelers can score points in flurries while their top-10 scoring defense limits opponents' trips to the end zone.