Joe Morgan, Baseball Hall of Famer and Reds Legend, Dies at 77

Baseball Hall of Famer Joe Morgan died Sunday at the age of 77 years old after suffering from a nerve condition, according to a family spokesman, who spoke to Joe Kay of the Associated Press.

Morgan was a 10-time All-Star and two-time MVP who won two World Series titles with the Cincinnati Reds in 1975 and 1976 as part of a historic lineup that also included Pete Rose and Johnny Bench. He spent 22 years in the majors, including time with the Houston Astros, San Francisco Giants, Philadelphia Phillies and Oakland Athletics.

He finished his career with 2,517 hits, 689 stolen bases and 1,650 runs.

Adding in his defensive prowess at second base with five Gold Gloves, Morgan is considered one of the best all-around players in MLB history. According to Baseball Reference, his 100.5 wins above replacement ranks 21st all-time among position players.

"I cherish the fact that I'm considered the most complete player in the game," Morgan said in a 1976 interview with Mark Mulvoy of Sports Illustrated. "I'm not saying the 'best' but the 'most complete.' The 'best' is always a matter of opinion, but the 'most complete' is right there on paper."

In 1990, he was selected to the Hall of Fame in his first year on the ballot with 81.8 percent of the vote.

After his retirement from the sport, Morgan launched an impressive second career as a broadcaster that included 21 seasons announcing Sunday Night Baseball on ESPN.

He later rejoined the Reds organization as a special adviser for baseball operations and was a vice-chairman of the Hall of Fame's Board of Directors.