Ranking Chase Claypool and the Best Steelers WR Picks of the Last Decade

0 of 6

Don Wright/Associated Press

We received more evidence on Sunday that the Pittsburgh Steelers have a knack for finding high-quality wide receivers in the NFL draft.

Pittsburgh moved to 4-0 with a 38-29 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles thanks primarily to a memorable performance from rookie second-round pick Chase Claypool, who caught seven passes for 110 yards and scored four touchdowns from scrimmage.

It was the 22-year-old Canadian's second strong showing in four professional games, and a sign that Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert has once again hit on a wideout.

Early on, here's how Claypool compares to some of those other success stories.