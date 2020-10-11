NLCS Bracket 2020: Schedule Info, Odds Guide and Series Predictions

Tony Gutierrez/Associated Press

The two most prolific offenses in Major League Baseball will do battle in the National League Championship Series.

The Atlanta Braves and Los Angeles Dodgers topped the majors in a majority of offensive stat categories, and they will try to unlock two strong pitching staffs to gain a position in the World Series.

Los Angeles is the more experienced team at this point of the postseason, as it is making its fourth NLCS trip in the last five years.

Atlanta could make up for its lack of experience by either outhitting the Dodgers through Freddie Freeman and Ronald Acuna Jr. or by riding its young starting pitchers to victory like it did in the NLDS sweep against Miami.

NLCS Schedule

Game 1: Monday, October 12 (8:08 p.m. ET, Fox)

Game 2: Tuesday, October 13 (Time TBD, Fox/FS1)

Game 3: Wednesday, October 14 (Time TBD, Fox/FS1)

Game 4: Thursday, October 15 (Time TBD, Fox/FS1)

Game 5: Friday, October 16 (Time TBD, Fox/FS1)

Game 6: Saturday, October 17 (Time TBD, Fox/FS1)

Game 7: Sunday, October 18 (Time TBD, Fox/FS1)

NLCS Odds

To Win Series

Atlanta (+172)

Los Angeles Dodgers (-215)

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Predictions

Mookie Betts Stars at Top of Dodgers Lineup

Ashley Landis/Associated Press

The Dodgers acquired Mookie Betts from the Boston Red Sox in the offseason in an attempt to earn the World Series title that has eluded them over the last five years.

The outfielder could make a similar impact on the Dodgers in the NLCS that he had during the 2018 ALCS for the Red Sox.

In that series, Betts had five hits and five runs in the first four games against the Houston Astros. There is a good chance he replicates that form in the NLCS since he has recorded at least one hit in all of the Dodgers' five postseason games.

In the NLDS Game 3 win over San Diego, Betts produced a double and reached base through two walks. He scored each of the three times he got on base.

If Betts is once again the tone-setter for the Dodgers offense, Corey Seager, Justin Turner and others beneath him in the order could capitalize on run-scoring opportunities.

In his last two postseasons, Betts scored at least one run in 13 games, but the one number that is notably low is his home runs.

Betts has a single postseason home run from Game 5 of the 2018 World Series. If he provides more power in the NLCS, he could be the most difficult hitter to retire in the series.

Ian Anderson Is Atlanta's Pitching X-Factor

Atlanta's offense has the potential to outhit Los Angeles with NL Most Valuable Player candidates Freddie Freeman and Marcell Ozuna hitting back-to-back in the order.

However, the most important aspect of the Braves' NLCS success will be the performances of their young arms.

Ian Anderson has been a stud on the hill for Atlanta in his first two postseason appearances, and he could be the potential neutralizer of the Los Angeles lineup.

The rookie right-handed hurler punched out 17 batters in his two appearances, according to MLB Stats. He is the first hurler 23 years old or younger to have multiple scoreless starts of five innings or more since Michael Wacha in 2013:

In 11.2 innings against Cincinnati and Miami, Anderson conceded five hits and walked only three hitters.

The performances may be surprising to some because of his rookie status, but Anderson delivered quality starts throughout his six regular-season appearances.

Anderson had a 1.95 ERA and struck out 41 opponents over 32.1 innings. That run started with six innings of one-run ball against the New York Yankees.

If Anderson flashes the same dominance in his first start against the Dodgers, he could hand Atlanta an early advantage and keep the Los Angeles hitters out of a rhythm that could trickle into the following games.

If the NLCS goes the distance, Anderson might be able to come back on short rest in Game 6 or 7 or pitch an inning or two out of the bullpen in support of another starter to sway the series in his team's favor.

Statistics obtained from Baseball Reference.