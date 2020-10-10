Fantasy Football Week 5 Rankings: Examining Lineup Options After Injury Reports

0 of 7

It's always important to stay on top of NFL injury reports throughout the week if you're a fantasy football manager. Even more so in 2020, when pretty much everybody who plays has likely been affected by an injury or two (or more).

Heading into the majority of Week 5 action, that continues to be the case—especially with positive COVID-19 tests starting to have an impact on the schedule. This week's Denver Broncos-New England Patriots game was postponed to Monday, while the Buffalo Bills-Tennessee Titans game was moved to Tuesday.

For fantasy managers, it will be important to keep an eye on the status of injured players, especially for those later matchups, in case you need to pivot to a backup option.

Here's a look at some fantasy rankings for this week, along with an update on notable injuries and potential fill-players to add to your roster.