NHL Free Agency 2020: Rumors and Predictions for Taylor Hall, Torey Krug, More

Karl B DeBlaker/Associated Press

The Tampa Bay Lightning won the Stanley Cup on Sept. 28, and the 2020 NHL draft took place earlier this week. Now, the next major event on the calendar is the start of free agency, which begins noon ET on Friday.

With the 2019-20 season taking a four-and-a-half-month hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic, the offseason got pushed back due to the Stanley Cup playoffs not taking place until August and September. For some players, it gave them extra time to be a member of their current organization.

On Friday, it's possible some of those names will sign with a new team and begin a fresh chapter of their careers. And there are some talented players who will be hitting the free-agent market and available for the league's 31 teams to pursue.

Here are some of the latest rumors surrounding several top players set to hit the free-agent market, along with predictions for where each will land.

Taylor Hall, LW

Video Play Button Videos you might like

After getting traded to the Arizona Coyotes last December, Hall's time with the franchise is over.

Earlier this week, new Coyotes general manager Bill Armstrong told the media that the team and the 28-year-old forward have had a "mutual parting," which makes Hall one of the best offensive players becoming a free agent.

It hasn't taken long for rumors to emerge about the left winger's potential free-agent destination. The Athletic's Pierre LeBrun reported the Columbus Blue Jackets are among the teams that are "expected to at least inquire on Hall." LeBrun also included the Nashville Predators in that category, although he noted they're unlikely to "be in a position to simply outbid other suitors."

That may be less of a problem for the Blue Jackets, who cleared $11.8 million in cap space on Thursday, as The Athletic's Aaron Portzline pointed out. Columbus bought out center Alexander Wennberg ($4.5 million), traded defenseman Ryan Murray ($4.6 million) to the New Jersey Devils and defenseman Markus Nutivaara ($2.7 million) to the Florida Panthers.

Although Hall played in the playoffs with the Coyotes this past season, he's only appeared in 14 postseason games in his 10-year NHL career. That's why the prediction here is that he'll sign with the Blue Jackets, who have reached the playoffs four straight years and won a postseason series in each of the past two, to try to help them make a deep playoff run next season.

Columbus is a strong team and should have the assets to make an enticing offer, which will help it get a deal done.

Prediction: Hall signs with Columbus

Torey Krug, D

Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

Krug has spent his entire nine-year NHL career with the Boston Bruins, but his future heading into the offseason is a bit uncertain. At this point, it appears like the defenseman's career could go several different ways.

On Thursday, TSN's Frank Seravalli reported that the Bruins have "held firm" on their initial offer to the 29-year-old, which was a six-year deal with an average annual value of $6.5 million. And although the sides haven't come to an agreement, that doesn't mean they might not in the future.

"He's expected to hit the market [Friday], but the Bruins have left the door open for them to reconnect once Krug sees what's out there," Seravalli tweeted.

It's unclear what teams may pursue Krug, but he would be one of the top defensemen on the free-agent market. But will there be anyone with an offer more enticing than Boston's?

Although Krug may hit free agency, the prediction here is that he'll end up back with the Bruins when all is said and done. He has been a key part of successful Boston teams, and it should be what's best for both sides in coming together and getting a deal done.

Prediction: Krug re-signs with Boston

Jacob Markstrom, G

Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

There are several strong goaltenders who could be hitting the free-agent market, but perhaps none more talented than Markstrom. In the past five seasons with the Vancouver Canucks, he's never had a save percentage lower than .910 or a goals-against average higher than 2.77.

So, it would make sense why Vancouver has interest in trying to bring him back, as LeBrun reported that the Canucks were continuing to try to get a deal done with the 30-year-old heading into Friday. But that doesn't mean there aren't some other potential options out there for him, too.

"Rival teams are waiting anxiously to see what happens," LeBrun wrote. "Both Edmonton and Calgary have Markstrom on their radar, sources confirm, which would be a real kick in the pants for Vancouver if indeed either scenario played out."

While any of these teams could end up as potential landing spots, the guess here is that the Swede will decide to hit free agency and sign with the Flames. Calgary will decide not to bring back goaltender Cam Talbot, instead upgrading by agreeing to a deal with Markstrom.

Prediction: Markstrom signs with Calgary