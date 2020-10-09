NHL Rumors: Latest on Possible Patrik Laine Trade, Henrik Lundqvist and More

Nick Wass/Associated Press

With the Stanley Cup Final and NHL draft now completed, hockey will shift its attention to free agency and trade season as the sport stares into an uncertain 2020-21 season.

No one quite knows when the league will resume play. Commissioner Gary Bettman says the current target date is Jan. 1, but there are several complications related to COVID-19 that could push that date back. The Canada-United States border remains closed for the time being, and while it may soon open up, there is no end in sight for a pandemic that continues to ravage the U.S.

With that in mind, rumors and behind-the-scenes machinations may be the only thing we have for the time being in the hockey world.

Let's take a look at two of the biggest stories of this week.

Jets Consider 'Complicated' Patrik Laine Trade

Video Play Button Videos you might like

It's not too often teams look to get out from under 22-year-old rising stars with a knack for scoring. Patrick Laine has flashed an ability to rack up points since making his debut as an 18-year-old, scoring at least 50 points in each of his four seasons.

That said, there are some...complications. He is a noticeably below-average defender and hasn't ascended to true superstardom on the offensive end the way some expected after a breakout rookie campaign.

With free agency coming up after the 2020-21 season, Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman reported the Winnipeg Jets are trying to move on but trade talks are "complicated."

The Jets are no doubt putting a high price tag on Laine, who could flourish into a perennial All-Star at any moment. He has the offensive skills to make it happen. It'll be at least a decade until he is even close to the end of his prime; these aren't the type of players you give up on.

The Jets could look to move Laine in an effort to shore up the remainder of their roster, particularly a top-tier defenseman. Winnipeg has the scoring chops to potentially withstand his loss, but it has a glaring hole behind the blue line.

Capitals, Henrik Lundqvist a Match?

The New York Rangers bought out their legendary goaltender late last month, allowing Henrik Lundqvist to become a free agent for the first time in his career.

Despite this technically being a waivers situation due to the buyout, the Swede is ineligible to sign with a team until Friday.

When he does ink a new deal, it's looking increasingly like it'll be in the nation's capital.

Bob McKenzie of TSN reported the Capitals are a "clear front-runner" to sign Lundqvist on a short-term contract.

The 38-year-old could replace Braden Holtby, who is a free agent. Washington may be looking for a cheaper alternative to Holtby, and Lundqvist should come as a bargain after being ousted in New York.