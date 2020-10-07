French Open 2020: Novak Djokovic's QF Win Highlights Wednesday's Results

Alessandra Tarantino/Associated Press

For the second straight Grand Slam, Novak Djokovic trailed Pablo Carreno Busta.

This one did not lead to a historic on-court meltdown.

Djokovic rallied from a set down to earn a 4-6, 6-2, 6-3, 6-4 win over Carreno Busta in their quarterfinal match at the 2020 French Open. The world No. 1 will move on to play Stefanos Tsitsipas, who rolled past Andrey Rublev in straight sets earlier Wednesday.

Djokovic and Carreno Busta were playing for the first time since the fourth round of the U.S. Open, when a frustrated Djoker fired a ball and struck a line judge, disqualifying him from the tournament. It's the only loss Djokovic has during the 2020 calendar year, as he sits 36-1 overall.

The Spaniard had his chances in the rematch, as Djokovic committed five double-faults and struggled to find command of his serve throughout. The difference in the match was ultimately performance in break points, with Djokovic converting six of 13 while Carreno Busta missed out on 10 of his 13 chances.

While Djokovic will be a heavy favorite, Tsitsipas has plenty of reason to feel he can pull the upset. The 22-year-old has a 2-3 career record against Djokovic, one of the best marks against the world No. 1 since their first matchup in 2018.

Tsitsipas has also righted his game after losing the first two sets to Jaume Munar in the first round, winning his last 15 sets to reach his first French semifinal.

Meanwhile, the bottom half of the women's bracket is stabilizing heading into the semifinals. Sofia Kenin survived a three-set challenge from Danielle Rose Collins, dominating in the deciding set for a 6-4, 4-6, 6-0 triumph. Kenin, who won her first Grand Slam at January's Australian Open, had never made it past the fourth round at Roland Garros before 2020.

"This is really special, I'm super happy. I know she plays really aggressive so I needed to have a better first serve percentage and play aggressive myself; I did a great job overall," Kenin told reporters. "I guess I like winning in three sets. I know it's tough but I'm getting the job done."

Kenin has needed three sets to defeat four of her five opponents in Paris.

Petra Kvitova had a much easier time with Laura Siegemund, breezing her way to a 6-3, 6-3 victory. Kvitova hadn't made a French Open semifinal since 2012, when she was considered one of the sport's rising stars at age 22. In the seven intervening tournaments, Kvitova made the fourth round only once.

“It means a lot to me. In my last match I got a bit emotional and now, being in a semi-final, I really couldn't imagine it after everything," Kvitova told reporters after the match. "Right now this is my lucky place. I'm so happy I am still able to play and compete with the best."

Kvitova is making her second appearance in a Slam semifinal since being stabbed by an intruder in 2016, an incident that nearly ended her career.

Despite being the lower-ranked player, Kvitova has a 2-0 all-time advantage against Kenin. They last played at the 2019 Madrid Masters, with Kvitova breezing to a 6-1, 6-4 victory.