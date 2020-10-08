Potential Destinations and Contracts for NHL's Top UFAs

1 of 6

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

As the top forward among this year's potential unrestricted free agents, Arizona Coyotes left wing Taylor Hall won't lack for suitors if he hits the open market. Perhaps the best fit could be with the Colorado Avalanche.

Hall, 28, is a former Hart Memorial Trophy winner who's had limited playoff experience in his 10-year NHL career. He could seek an opportunity to play for a Stanley Cup contender if he tests the market. The Avalanche, meanwhile, are a rising force that could be just one key player away from a championship.

The Coyotes already have $78.9 million invested in 17 players for 2020-21, though they can get $5.3 million in additional wiggle room by placing permanently sidelined winger Marian Hossa on long-term injury reserve. They're also trying to trade defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson in a cost-cutting move. Given their ongoing on-ice struggles, however, that might not be enough to keep Hall in the fold.

Cap space isn't an issue for the Avalanche, who have $59.1 million invested in 14 players. Even with restricted free agents such as Andre Burakovsky, Ryan Graves and Nikita Zadorov to re-sign, they should have enough to pursue a big fish like Hall.

Hall is completing a seven-year deal worth $6 million per season. On Saturday, Sportsnet's Chris Johnston reported (h/t Kukla's Korner) that Hall would be open to one- or two-year contract offers from interested clubs. An opportunity to pursue the Cup with the Avalanche might be enticing if they offered up a one-year deal worth $7.5 million.