Week 5 Waiver Wire Pickups: Best Fantasy Sleepers to Target on Yahoo

Ron Schwane/Associated Press

Cleveland Browns running back D'Ernest Johnson is going to be one of the most popular fantasy adds this week. With starter Nick Chubb landing on injured reserve with a knee injury, Johnson becomes Cleveland's No. 2 back behind Kareem Hunt.

For most teams, this rise to the No. 2 role might not be significant. However, the Browns are a run-first, run-often team that ranks second in rushing attempts and first in rushing yards, touchdowns and yards per carry.

Johnson carried the ball 13 times for 95 yards against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 4.

Now, here's the caveat with Johnson and something managers need to pay attention to. While he's a fine addition for those looking ahead, he's probably no more than a low-tier Flex option over the next two weeks.

Cleveland plays the Indianapolis Colts in Week 5 and the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 6. Indianapolis and Pittsburgh possess the league's sixth- and first-ranked run defenses in terms of yards per carry. Things get easier after that, though, as the Browns will face the Cincinnati Bengals, Las Vegas Raiders and Houston Texans.