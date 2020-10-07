Mookie Betts, Dodgers Ride Big 6th Inning to Game 1 Win vs. Padres

Tony Gutierrez/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Dodgers scored four sixth-inning runs en route to a 5-1 win in Game 1 of their National League Division Series with the San Diego Padres on Tuesday at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

The two teams combined for just seven hits, but the Dodgers drew 10 walks.

L.A. scratched out its runs on a throwing error, a sacrifice fly, a fly ball to shallow right field, an infield single and a wild pitch. Mookie Betts had the inning's lone extra-base hit with a double, and he scored on a Justin Turner single.

San Diego initially took a 1-0 lead in the fourth off an Austin Nola single to score Wil Myers, but the Dodgers tied the game in the fifth before adding on four more in the sixth.

L.A. now leads the best-of-five series one game to zero.

Notable Performances

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Dodgers SP Walker Buehler: 4.0 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 4 BB, 8 K

Dodgers OF Mookie Betts: 1-for-5, R, 2B

Dodgers 3B Justin Turner: 1-for-3, 2 R, RBI, 2 BB

Padres SP Mike Clevinger: 1.0 IP, 3 BB, 1 K

Padres C Austin Nola: 1-for-2, RBI, BB

Padres OF Trent Grisham: 1-for-4, 2B

Dodgers Small Ball Propels Team To Win

An old school game took place on Tuesday in Arlington, Texas as the Dodgers manufactured runs by going station to station in the sixth inning to effectively put this game away:

The Padres opted to string together a bullpen game Tuesday, and that strategy had largely proven successful through four innings with the team allowing no runs. But the Dodgers took advantage of a Jake Cronenworth throwing error to score their fifth-inning run before dinking and dunking in the sixth.

The Dodgers' SportsNet LA postgame crew summed up the night well, with Jerry Hairston Jr. notably providing salient points about the team's at-bats:

The Dodgers aren't exactly hammering the ball in the playoffs, with the team scoring just 12 runs through three games. It hasn't mattered much, however, as the entire pitching staff has been lights out en route to allowing just three runs overall. Plus, the team has done enough at the plate by drawing walks and scratching out runs to prove successful on offense anyway.

The scariest part is that the Dodgers scored the most runs in the league this year. They are a cut above the rest of the MLB, paced by a deep batting lineup and rotation. They can afford to go a little cold at the dish, because their pitching has proven more than capable of bailing the bats out.

The issue for the league is when the Dodgers' bats finally come to life: At that point, they could be crushing teams on a nightly basis until they hoist the World Series trophy at the end of the month.

We still have a ways to go until then, but for now, L.A. is getting it done the old-fashioned way as it navigates its way through October.

Padres Cool Off in Game 1 Loss Amid Feel-Good Debut Story

The Padres' stats are ugly after a 5-1 loss to the Dodgers. San Diego managed just three hits, with just one after the fourth inning. The Padres had just one extra-base hit off a Trent Grisham double, but that blast did not lead to runs.

Everyone in the lineup struck out at least once with the exception of Nola. Fernando Tatis Jr. and Wil Myers, who each had two-homer games during the Wild Card Series against the St. Louis Cardinals, got rung up three times apiece. San Diego struck out 14 times overall.

Nola ultimately proved to be the team's offensive star, plating Myers after this single to put San Diego up 1-0:

The Padres did steal three bases and had their chances with runners in scoring position but ultimately went 1-for-7 when those opportunities arose.

San Diego did have one bright spot in the game in the form of 20-year-old Ryan Weathers, a left-handed reliever who made his debut with the team on Tuesday. Weathers, the son of former big league reliever David Weathers, showcased his arsenal in 1.1 shutout innings.

He also joined some rare company along the way:

Weathers was a feel-good story on a night where the Padres didn't have much to feel good about at all. If anything, Weathers offered a reminder that the Padres are loaded with young talent in the bigs and in their farm system, to the point where they almost have no excuse against becoming a perennial playoff contender for a decade.

But for now, the Padres have to solve the Dodgers' pitching staff, which has proven to be difficult for the entire league. It doesn't get any easier Wednesday, however, with L.A. ace Clayton Kershaw on the hill.

What's Next?

Game 2 of the NLDS will take place Wednesday at 9:08 p.m. ET. Clayton Kershaw will pitch for L.A.