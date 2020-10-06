George Springer's 2 HRs Lead Astros to 5-2 ALDS Game 2 Win over Athletics

Ashley Landis/Associated Press

George Springer and the Houston Astros don't care if you hate them. They plan to keep on winning this postseason.

The Astros took a commanding 2-0 lead in the American League Divisional Series vs. the Oakland Athletics with a 5-2 win Tuesday, led by Springer's two home runs.

Martin Maldonado also homered for Houston, which is now a perfect 4-0 in these playoffs.

Solo home runs from Khris Davis and Chad Pinder represented the lone runs for the Athletics as the AL West winners find themselves on the brink of elimination.

As for the Astros, they've been public enemy No. 1 for baseball fans outside of Houston this season after their sign-stealing scandal. But after going just 29-31 in the regular season, they've hit their stride in the playoffs and are one win away from a berth in the ALCS.

Key Stats

Framber Valdez, HOU: Five hits, one walk, two runs allowed, four strikeouts in 7.0 innings

George Springer, HOU: 2-for-4, two homers, three RBI

Martin Maldonado, HOU: 1-for-3, one homer

Sean Manaea, OAK: Five hits, one walk, four runs allowed, two strikeouts in 4.1 innings

Khris Davis, OAK: 2-for-3 with a homer

Chad Pinder, OAK: 1-for-4 with a homer

George Springer Is Very Good At Baseball

Specifically, postseason baseball.

His two homers Tuesday have him climbing up some impressive leaderboards:

To put all this into further perspective, he's now a home run away from tying Hall of Famers Reggie Jackson—the man literally nicknamed Mr. October for his playoff prowess—and Mickey Mantle on the all-time postseason dinger list. He's already passed Babe Ruth.

Coming into Tuesday's game, Springer's postseason numbers were impressive with a .294/.363/.546 slash line in 53 games. He was 4-for-5 with a run and RBI in Game 1. It's not surprising he's come to play against the Athletics. It's kinda what he does in October.

Oakland's Pitching Has Let It Down This Series

Chris Bassitt only lasted four innings in Game 1, giving up nine hits and three runs. Manaea only made it 4.1 innings in Game 2. Oakland's bullpen has been tasked with handling 9.2 innings of work across two games. Compare that to seven innings for Houston's bullpen after Valdez's strong start Tuesday.

Granted, Houston's bullpen has also heeded the call without an unearned run in the series. Oakland's bullpen, meanwhile, has given up eight runs (seven earned).

Now the question remains: Will we get to see Mike Fiers, the whistleblower in Houston's sign-stealing scandal, pitch against his former team this series? It hasn't happened in 12 games this season, and it seems more likely Jesus Luzardo will get the call on Wednesday. But it would be one hell of a subplot, and with Oakland looking to save its season, the team will probably be all-hands-on-deck in Game 3.

What's Next?

The teams meet again for Wednesday's Game 3 at 3:35 p.m. ET on TBS.