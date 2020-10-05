    49ers News: Ziggy Ansah out for Season After Biceps Injury Diagnosed as Tear

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistOctober 5, 2020

    San Francisco 49ers defensive end Ezekiel Ansah, left, shakes hands with defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw during the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
    Tony Avelar/Associated Press

    The San Francisco 49ers have lost another defensive lineman for the season.  

    Head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters that Ziggy Ansah suffered a torn biceps that will leave him out for the remainder of the year. A torn ACL had already put Nick Bosa on the shelf until 2021, with Solomon Thomas meeting the same fate.

    A back injury also landed Dee Ford on injured reserve, though the team has yet to rule out his return.

    The numerous injuries along the defensive line forced San Francisco to look for alternatives, and the team signed Ansah to a one-year, $3 million deal.

    According to Pro Football Reference, the 31-year-old played 40 percent of the Niners' defensive snaps in a Week 3 win over the New York Giants. The biceps injury limited his time on the field in Sunday's 25-20 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

    Ansah's time in the Bay Area might be done without him getting credited for a tackle as a member of the 49ers.

    Ronald Blair still has two more weeks until he'll be eligible to play due to his status on the physically unable to perform list. As a result, San Francisco might have to turn back to the free-agent market to find some depth at defensive end.

    The Athletic's Matt Barrows reported on Sept. 22 the team wasn't showing much interest in Clay Matthews. It might have to amend that stance.

