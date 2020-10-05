Angel Hernandez Assigned to Dodgers-Padres Series amid Lawsuit Against MLB

Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

Veteran umpire Angel Hernandez will work the National League Division Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Diego Padres despite having an active racial discrimination lawsuit against MLB since 2017, per the Associated Press.

Bill Miller will be the crew chief for the upcoming series beginning Tuesday, with Hernandez also working alongside Lance Barrett, Doug Eddings, Alfonso Marquez and Quinn Wolcott.

Hernandez last worked in the playoffs during the 2018 ALDS between the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees. During Game 3 of that series, he had three calls at first overturned by replay.

Hernandez has worked the World Series twice in his career—2002 and 2005—but argued his lack of involvement in high-profile games since then was racially motivated.

The Cuban American alleged in his lawsuit that white umpires who graded lower during the season were given preferential treatment when it came to playoff assignments and promotions to crew chief, per Daniel Kaplan of The Athletic.

MLB countered by saying other factors go into promotions, including leadership and training other umpires.

"All decisions regarding Angel Hernandez have been made on the merits, including taking into account significant complaints over a multiyear period from Clubs and players alike on his overly confrontational on-field demeanor," the league said in a statement.



Hernandez became a full-time umpire in the majors in 1993 but didn't become a crew chief until getting the role on an interim basis this season after several others opted out of the 2020 season because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Umpires who work the division series are eligible to work the World Series.