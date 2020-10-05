    Angel Hernandez Assigned to Dodgers-Padres Series amid Lawsuit Against MLB

    Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistOctober 5, 2020

    Home plate umpire Angel Hernandez signals during the fifth inning of a baseball game between the Detroit Tigers and the Minnesota Twins, Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
    Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

    Veteran umpire Angel Hernandez will work the National League Division Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Diego Padres despite having an active racial discrimination lawsuit against MLB since 2017, per the Associated Press

    Bill Miller will be the crew chief for the upcoming series beginning Tuesday, with Hernandez also working alongside Lance Barrett, Doug Eddings, Alfonso Marquez and Quinn Wolcott.

    Hernandez last worked in the playoffs during the 2018 ALDS between the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees. During Game 3 of that series, he had three calls at first overturned by replay.

    Hernandez has worked the World Series twice in his career—2002 and 2005—but argued his lack of involvement in high-profile games since then was racially motivated.

    The Cuban American alleged in his lawsuit that white umpires who graded lower during the season were given preferential treatment when it came to playoff assignments and promotions to crew chief, per Daniel Kaplan of The Athletic.

    MLB countered by saying other factors go into promotions, including leadership and training other umpires.

    "All decisions regarding Angel Hernandez have been made on the merits, including taking into account significant complaints over a multiyear period from Clubs and players alike on his overly confrontational on-field demeanor," the league said in a statement.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    Hernandez became a full-time umpire in the majors in 1993 but didn't become a crew chief until getting the role on an interim basis this season after several others opted out of the 2020 season because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

    Umpires who work the division series are eligible to work the World Series.

    Related

      2020's Best MLB Rivalry Continues in the ALDS

      The Yankees and Rays hate each other, and for the first time the rivalry is spilling over into the postseason. Our writer previews the ALDS 👉

      2020's Best MLB Rivalry Continues in the ALDS
      MLB logo
      MLB

      2020's Best MLB Rivalry Continues in the ALDS

      Bob Klapisch
      via Bleacher Report

      New MLB Playoff Power Rankings 📊

      Where all eight teams stand ahead of divisional round 📲

      New MLB Playoff Power Rankings 📊
      MLB logo
      MLB

      New MLB Playoff Power Rankings 📊

      Joel Reuter
      via Bleacher Report

      Dodgers 'Definitely Didn't Want Houston in Our Clubhouse'

      Dodgers 'Definitely Didn't Want Houston in Our Clubhouse'
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Dodgers 'Definitely Didn't Want Houston in Our Clubhouse'

      Matt Young, Chron.com / Houston Chronicle
      via Houston Chronicle

      Every MLB Playoff Team's Biggest X-Factor

      Eight players who could be difference-makers in the divisional round

      Every MLB Playoff Team's Biggest X-Factor
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Every MLB Playoff Team's Biggest X-Factor

      Jacob Shafer
      via Bleacher Report