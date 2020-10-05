French Open 2020 Results: Monday Winners, Scores, Stats and Singles Draw Update

Michel Euler/Associated Press

There are only three seeded women left in the 2020 French Open draw, but two of them own Grand Slam titles.

Sofia Kenin and Petra Kvitova advanced to the final eight Monday to join Elina Svitolina as the ranked women in the quarterfinal round.

There is the potential for a fourth seeded player to join them, but Ons Jabeur will wait until Tuesday to face American Danielle Collins after inclement weather limited play to one court.

Although there have been some upsets in the men's draw, six of the eight players remaining are seeded, including Novak Djokovic, who won in straight sets for the fourth time in the tournament.

Djokovic faces an intriguing rematch with Pablo Carreno Busta in the final eight. At the US Open, Djokovic was disqualified after striking an umpire with a ball, which led to the Spaniard going all the way to the semifinals in New York.

Men's Results

No. 1 Novak Djokovic def. No. 15 Karen Khachanov, 6-4, 6-3, 6-3

No. 5 Stefanos Tsitsipas def. No. 18 Grigor Dimitrov, 6-3, 7-6 (11-9), 6-2

No. 13 Andrey Rublev def. Marton Fuscovics, 6-7 (4-7), 7-5, 6-4, 7-6 (7-3)

No. 20 Pablo Carreno Busta def. Daniel Altmaier, 6-2, 7-5, 6-1

Djokovic continued to steamroll through the top side of the bracket with his fourth straight three-set victory.

The No. 1 seed in the men's draw has won 11 of his 12 sets by three games or more. Karen Khachanov became the first opponent to take a set against Djokovic to 10 games in Monday's first set.

Djokovic will try to remain perfect at Roland Garros against Carreno Busta, who challenged him in the first set of their meeting in New York before the disqualification occurred.

Carreno Busta ousted German qualifier Daniel Altmaier in fairly easy fashion in Monday's final match on Court Philippe-Chatrier.

The 17th-seeded Spaniard is aiming to qualify for his third Grand Slam semifinal. His previous two final four appearances occurred at the US Open.

In 2017, Carreno Busta took on Rafael Nadal in the French Open quarterfinals, but he was forced to retire two games into the second set.

Stefanos Tsitsipas could be the biggest threat to Djokovic's potential path to the final, as he has won 12 straight sets since dropping the opening two sets in the first round.

Tsitsipas will play Andrey Rublev in the quarterfinals in a rematch of the final in Hamburg, which occurred last Sunday.

Rublev won that final clash in three sets, but he faced more challenges to get to final eight, as he played in one three-set contest.

On Monday, the 13th-seeded Russian needed four sets to end the Cinderella run of Marton Fuscovics, who downed No. 4 seed Daniil Medvedev in the opening round.

The Rublev-Tsitsipas match is one of two ranked matchups in the men's quarterfinals. Dominic Thiem will face Diego Schwartzman Tuesday. Rafael Nadal plays Jannik Sinner in the other quarter.

Women's Results

No. 4 Sofia Kenin def. Fiona Ferro, 2-6, 6-2, 6-1

No. 7 Petra Kvitova def. Zhang Shuai, 6-2, 6-4

Laura Siegemund def. Paula Badosa, 7-5, 6-2

Kenin played her sharpest tennis of the tournament in the second and third sets of her win over Fiona Ferro.

The 2020 Australian Open champion hit 29 winners while outscoring the final French woman in the draw 12-3 in the final two sets.

Kenin finished with 39 winners compared to 21 out of Ferro and won 14 more percent of her receiving points.

The American's path to the final eight has been a bit rocky since she needed three sets to win three of her four matches.

Kenin could be at an advantage Wednesday, as she faces Jabeur or Collins on no days of rest after their match was postponed to Tuesday morning.

Kvitova only spent an hour and 25 minutes on court against Zhang Shaui, as she controlled the two-set match.

The No. 7 seed took 71 percent of her first-serve points, hit 23 winners and took four of nine break points to advance to her first French Open semifinal since 2012.

The two-time champion at Wimbledon will face Laura Siegemund, who advanced to her first Grand Slam quarterfinal with a straight-set win over Paula Badosa.

Siegemund is one of four unseeded players to make the final eight at Roland Garros. Iga Swiatek and Martina Trevisan will face each other Tuesday, while qualifier Nadia Podoroska faces Svitolina in the other women's quarterfinal on Court Philippe-Chartrier Tuesday.

