B/R Staff NFL Week 4 Report Card: Bill O'Brien's Hot Seat Engulfed in Flames

Things haven't gone according to plan in Dallas after the Cowboys hired Mike McCarthy as the head coach. He was, by far, the most experienced and successful candidate prior to this current stop, and owner Jerry Jones thought the Cowboys lucked out having a coach of his caliber available for this year's hiring cycle.

"Yes, we needed Mike. We needed a coach. But to have his availability and to have his track record and ability to check all the boxes that I just talked about was fortuitous for this franchise," Jones told reporters after making the hire. "... And so while our time together initially talking about this job was meaningful, so much more went into how and why he's sitting at this table today."

Jones probably feels differently today after the team's 1-3 start. If not for a miraculous comeback victory against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 2, which the Cowboys nearly topped against the Cleveland Browns only to lose 49-38—Dallas would be 0-4 right now.

How has McCarthy performed through his first four weeks as the Cowboys' franchise leader?

Brad Gagnon: D

Injuries and poor defense are key reasons the Cowboys are 1-3 (and probably should be 0-4), but they've also been outscored 96-53 in the first half this season. That's an indictment of how prepared McCarthy's team has been. His offense has also turned it over nine times in four games. It's ugly.

Brent Sobleski: D

The only reason this isn't a failing grade is that the NFC East is an absolute disaster, and the Cowboys are still the most talented team in the division. Otherwise, Dallas relied far too much on name recognition during its hiring process without actually doing an expansive search. Sure, the offense is clicking, but Kellen Moore was retained as offensive coordinator. Any coach could have made that move.

Gary Davenport: F

The defense is positively putrid, allowing 38 or more points each of the last three games. McCarthy has seemingly forgotten for long stretches that Ezekiel Elliott is good at running the football. He was supposed to be the coach who would get the Cowboys over the hump and make the franchise relevant again. Instead, this team might be worse than last year's squad.

Kalyn Kahler: F

The Cowboys have confused me so much this season I can hardly form a coherent thought about them. If it weren't for some Dak Prescott heroics, they'd be 0-4—and the losses wouldn't be close. The defense is a mess, and I don't know what McCarthy really did during his offseason studying "analytics," but it doesn't appear to have improved his coaching.

Master Tesfatsion: F

Oh look, another underachieving Cowboys team. All that offseason narrative talk about McCarthy tracking NFL trends on film and diving into analytics has led to a disastrous 1-3 start. The Cowboys are consistently in a first-half hole, and their defense somehow got worse under Mike Nolan. If it wasn't for Dak Prescott putting the team on his back, it would be one of the worst in the league.