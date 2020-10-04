    Ravens' Lamar Jackson Becomes Fastest in NFL History to 2K Rushing, 5K Passing

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistOctober 4, 2020

    Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) runs into the end zone for a touchdown against the Washington Football Team during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
    Susan Walsh/Associated Press

    Lamar Jackson is setting the standard for young, dual-threat quarterbacks. 

    During the Baltimore Ravens' 31-17 victory over the Washington Football Team on Sunday, the signal-caller reached 5,000 career passing yards and 2,000 career rushing yards faster than any player in NFL history, per Jamison Hensley of ESPN.

    It was Jackson's 35th game, while Michael Vick held the previous record at 39 games.

    Jackson was 96 passing yards short of the mark entering play and surpassed the total with a 25-yard touchdown strike to Mark Andrews in the second quarter. He threw for 193 yards, two touchdowns and one interception in the win.

    He also showed off his wheels with a 50-yard touchdown run.

    The reigning league MVP will try to keep up this historic pace in his next game when the Ravens host the 1-2-1 Cincinnati Bengals.

