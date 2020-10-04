NFL Scores Week 4: Results, Standings and Top Fantasy Stars from AFC, NFC Games

Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

Sunday's early slate of afternoon games brought with it another round of notable fantasy-related injuries. Nick Chubb and Austin Ekeler both left with leg injuries. Chris Carson was evaluated for a concussion and did return.

That was in addition to a season that has already been marred by injuries to the likes of Saquon Barkley, Christian McCaffrey, Michael Thomas and Courtland Sutton.

Fortunately, it wasn't all dire news for fantasy managers. Players like Odell Beckham Jr., Adam Thielen, Lamar Jackson and Joe Mixon showed out during a thrilling early bout of NFL action.

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers survived Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers. Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals got their first win of the season, and the Cleveland Browns outlasted the Dallas Cowboys in one of the wildest games of the 2020 season so far.

After Thursday's Denver Broncos and New York Jets tilt, it was a great way to continue Week 4.

Below you'll find full results and the top fantasy performances of the week (point-per-reception scoring).

Week 4 Results

Denver Broncos 37, New York Jets 28 (Thursday)

Melvin Gordon, RB, Denver Broncos: 107 rushing yards, 2 rushing TDs, 2 receptions, 11 receiving yards (24.10 points)

Tim Patrick, WR, Denver Broncos: 6 receptions, 113 yards, 1 TD (17.30 points)

Baltimore Ravens 31, Washington Football Team 17

Lamar Jackson, QB, Baltimore Ravens: 193 passing yards, 2 TDs, 1 INT, 53 rushing yards, 1 rushing TD (25.02 points)

Mark Andrews, TE, Baltimore Ravens: 3 receptions, 57 yards, 2 TDs (17.70 points)

Minnesota Vikings 31, Houston Texans 23

Dalvin Cook, RB, Minnesota Vikings: 130 rushing yards, 2 rushing TDs, 2 receptions, 16 receiving yards (27.40 points)

Adam Thielen, WR, Minnesota Vikings: 8 receptions, 114 yards, 1 TD (18.20 points)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 38, Los Angeles Chargers 31

Tom Brady, QB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 369 passing yards, 5 TDs, 1 INT (32.46 points)

Justin Herbert, QB, Los Angeles Chargers: 290 passing yards, 3 TDs, 1 INT, 14 rushing yards (21.00 points)

Cleveland Browns 49, Dallas Cowboys 38

Dak Prescott, QB, Dallas Cowboys: 502 passing yards, 4 TDs, 1 INT, 12 rushing yards (37.28 points)

Odell Beckham Jr., WR, Cleveland Browns: 5 receptions, 81 receiving yards, 73 rushing yards, 3 total TDs (33.40 points)

New Orleans Saints 35, Detroit Lions 29

Alvin Kamara, RB, New Orleans Saints: 83 rushing yards, 1 rushing TD, 3 receptions, 36 receiving yards (17.90 points)

Tre'Quan Smith, WR, New Orleans Saints: 4 receptions, 54 yards, 2 TDs (17.50 points)

Cincinnati Bengals 33, Jacksonville Jaguars 25

Joe Mixon, RB, Cincinnati Bengals: 151 rushing yards, 2 rushing TDs, 6 receptions, 30 receiving yards, 1 receiving TD (37.20 points)

DJ Chark Jr., WR, Jacksonville Jaguars: 8 receptions, 95 yards, 2 TDs (21.50 points)

Seattle Seahawks 31, Miami Dolphins 23

Russell Wilson, QB, Seattle Seahawks: 360 passing yards, 2 TDs, 1 INT, 5 rushing yards (20.90 points)

Chris Carson: 80 rushing yards, 2 rushing TDs, 3 receptions, 20 receiving yards (28.10 points)

Carolina Panthers 31, Arizona Cardinals 21

Teddy Bridgewater, QB, Carolina Panthers: 276 passing yards, 1 rushing TD, 2 TDs, 1 INT, 32 rushing yards (26.24 points)

Kyler Murray, QB, Arizona Cardinals: 133 passing yards, 3 TDs, 78 rushing yards (23.12 points)

Week 4 Fantasy Stars

Melvin Gordon III, RB, Denver Broncos



Seth Wenig/Associated Press

Broncos running back Melvin Gordon III kicked off the Week 4 fantasy antics when he broke loose on a 43-yard touchdown run late in the fourth quarter on Thursday.

Gordon had a markedly average day to that point, though he had found the end zone once. That run put Gordon up to 118 scrimmage yards with two receptions and two touchdowns. It also essentially sealed the victory for Denver, its first win of the season.

Gordon isn't a surefire RB1 in most fantasy formats, but he's filling in nicely for the injured Phillip Lindsay and should be a solid flex option moving forward.

Lamar Jackson, QB, Baltimore Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens fell hard to the Kansas City Chiefs last Monday in a 34-20 contest that could have destroyed Baltimore's momentum for the foreseeable future.

"Our kryptonite" is what Jackson called Kansas City following the loss.

It was imperative that Jackson and the Ravens got back on track against a struggling Washington Football Team. They did exactly that, as Jackson reached into his dual-threat bag of tricks to produce 193 passing yards, 53 rushing yards and three total touchdowns.

Jackson remains a weekly must-start in all fantasy formats, and he has a juicy Week 5 matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals upcoming.

Odell Beckham Jr, WR, Cleveland Browns

Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield said earlier in the week that it would be "great" to get into a shootout with the Cowboys. That's what eventually happened, even though Cleveland had a 27-point lead at one point in the second half.

One of the biggest beneficiaries was wideout Odell Beckham Jr., who proved that he can still be an elite fantasy option and is still a thorn in Dallas' side. The former New York Giant caught five passes for 81 yards and two touchdowns. He also helped put the game away with a 50-yard touchdown run late in the fourth quarter.

Beckham has some tough matchups upcoming (against the Indianapolis Colts and at the Pittsburgh Steelers), but he remains a quality WR2 with a tremendous amount of upside.

