    Titans Reportedly Being Investigated by NFL, NFLPA for COVID-19 Violations

    Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistOctober 4, 2020

    Footballs rest on the field prior to an NFL football game between the Tennessee Titans and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, in Cleveland. Tennessee won 43-13. (AP Photo/David Richard)
    David Richard/Associated Press

    The Tennessee Titans are reportedly under investigation for potential violations of the league's COVID-19 safety protocols after an outbreak in the organization.

    ESPN's Adam Schefter reported officials from the NFL and NFLPA have been at Titans facilities conducting interviews and reviewing tapes from the practice facility to spot potential violations. It's believed the league will "make an example" out of the Titans if violations are found.

    "This isn't a failure of the protocols; it is a failure to follow the protocols," a source told Schefter.

         

    This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    Related

      Pats, Chiefs Tests Are Clear

      NE and KC haven't had any more positive tests and are planning to play Monday or Tuesday (Rapoport)

      NFL logo
      NFL

      Pats, Chiefs Tests Are Clear

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report

      Report: Saints-Lions Game Is On

      Detroit to host New Orleans today after Saints player's test yesterday was determined to be a false positive (Schefter)

      NFL logo
      NFL

      Report: Saints-Lions Game Is On

      Tyler Conway
      via Bleacher Report

      Report: Raiders Fined $50K for Locker Room Violation

      NFL logo
      NFL

      Report: Raiders Fined $50K for Locker Room Violation

      Mike Chiari
      via Bleacher Report

      NFL 'Gladly' Would Put Teams in Hotels for Rest of Season

      NFL logo
      NFL

      NFL 'Gladly' Would Put Teams in Hotels for Rest of Season

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report