Titans Reportedly Being Investigated by NFL, NFLPA for COVID-19 Violations

David Richard/Associated Press

The Tennessee Titans are reportedly under investigation for potential violations of the league's COVID-19 safety protocols after an outbreak in the organization.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported officials from the NFL and NFLPA have been at Titans facilities conducting interviews and reviewing tapes from the practice facility to spot potential violations. It's believed the league will "make an example" out of the Titans if violations are found.

"This isn't a failure of the protocols; it is a failure to follow the protocols," a source told Schefter.

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.