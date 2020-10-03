French Open 2020: Novak Djokovic's Win Highlights Saturday's Results

Michel Euler/Associated Press

Novak Djokovic and Sofia Kenin—the two top players in action in the men's and women's draws at the French Open on Saturday—both advanced to the fourth round in dominant fashion.

The top-seeded Djokovic rolled past unseeded Daniel Elahi Galan 6-0, 6-3, 6-2 at Roland Garros in Paris, keeping the likely final between Djokovic and Rafael Nadal on track.

Meanwhile, the fourth-seeded Kenin blasted her way past unseeded Irina Bara 6-2, 6-0 to put herself in good position to vie for a second career Grand Slam title.

Stefanos Tsitsipas, Grigor Dimitrov, Andrey Rublev and Petra Kvitova were among the other key players who advanced Saturday, while Matteo Berrettini, Roberto Bautista Agut, Aryna Sabalenka, Garbine Muguruza and Petra Martic were upset.

Men's Singles

(1) Novak Djokovic def. Daniel Elahi Galan; 6-0, 6-3, 6-2

Video Play Button Videos you might like

(5) Stefanos Tsitsipas def. Aljaz Bedene; 6-1, 6-2, 3-1 (walkover)

Daniel Altmaier def. (7) Matteo Berrettini; 6-2, 7-6 (7), 6-4

(17) Pablo Carreno Busta def. (10) Roberto Bautista Agut; 6-4, 6-3, 5-7, 6-4

(13) Andrey Rublev def. Kevin Anderson; 6-3, 6-2, 6-3

(15) Karen Khachanov def. (20) Cristian Garin; 6-3, 3-6, 6-4, 6-2

(18) Grigor Dimitrov def. Roberto Carballes Baena; 6-1, 6-3 (walkover)

Marton Fucsovics def. Thiago Monteiro; 7-5, 6-1, 6-3

Women's Singles

(4) Sofia Kenin def. Irina Bara; 6-2, 6-0

(7) Petra Kvitova def. Leylah Annie Fernandez; 7-5, 6-3

(30) Ons Jabeur def. (8) Aryna Sabalenka; 7-6 (9), 2-6, 6-3

Danielle Rose Collins d. (11) Garbine Muguruza; 7-5, 2-6, 6-4

Laura Siegemund def. (13) Petra Martic; 6-7 (7), 6-3, 6-0

Paula Badosa def. Jelena Ostapenko; 6-4, 6-3

Fiona Ferro def. Patricia Maria Tig; 7-6 (9), 4-6, 6-0

Zhang Shuai def. Clara Burel; 7-6 (7), 7-5

Recap

All eyes are usually on Novak Djokovic when he takes the court, and he didn't disappoint Saturday, as he made quick work of Daniel Elahi Galan on Court Philippe-Chatrier as expected.

Entering the French Open, it looked as though Djoker had a fairly easy path to the final with both Nadal and third-seeded Dominic Thiem on the other side of the bracket, so it came as little surprise to see him win his third consecutive match in straight sets at Roland Garros.

Things figure to get slightly more difficult for him next round, however, when he faces 15th-seeded Karen Khachanov.

Khachanov outlasted 20th-seeded Cristian Garin in a four-set affair to set the stage for what will be one of the biggest matches of his life in the fourth round.

While the focus was largely on Djokovic on Saturday because of his status as a 17-time Grand Slam champion, a rising star stole some of the spotlight, as fifth-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas easily beat Aljaz Bedene, who retired in the third set after losing the first two handily.

The 22-year-old from Greece reached the fourth round of the French Open for the second straight year after serving up 10 aces against Bedene. He also had 28 winners and 11 unforced errors to Bedene's 13 winners and 30 unforced errors.

The other match of note on the men's side was the biggest upset of the day, as seventh-seeded Matteo Berrettini of Italy fell to Germany's Daniel Altmaier in straight sets.

Berrettini has two career ATP wins on clay and a great deal of experience on the surface, so he was widely expected to make a deep run until at least the quarterfinals. Altmaier had other ideas, however, as he limited mistakes, while Berrettini made 42 unforced errors in a disappointing loss.

In the women's draw, Sofi Kenin once again showed why she is among the fastest-rising stars in tennis with a dominant victory over Irina Bara. Kenin, who won her first career Grand Slam title at the Australian Open earlier this year, has now reached the fourth round at Roland Garros in consecutive years.

Poor service doomed Bara, as Kenin broke her six times in nine opportunities, and Kenin also overwhelmed her with 34 winners.

Kenin should be in for an entertaining match in the fourth round against Frenchwoman Fiona Ferro, who outlasted Patricia Maria Tig in three sets Saturday to advance to the fourth round in her home tournament.

Another big name to advance was seventh-seeded Petra Kvitova, who took care of Canada's Leylah Annie Fernandez in straight sets.

Despite being a two-time Grand Slam winner, Kvitova has never had much luck at Roland Garros, getting as far as the semifinals only once in her career. She looked great Saturday, though, winning an impressive 13 of 15 points at net and firing off 32 winners.

The women's draw was far from chalk with No. 8 Aryna Sabalenka shockingly falling to No. 30 Ons Jabeur in a three-set battle.

Sabalenka has never advanced past the fourth round of a Grand Slam despite her high ranking, and she experienced another early exit with seven double-faults and 36 unforced errors being primarily to blame.

Jabeur had 31 unforced errors in her own right, but she was able to limit mistakes well enough to take advantage of Sabalenka's miscues.

On Sunday, Rafael Nadal, Dominic, Thiem, Alexander Zverev, Simona Halep, Elina Svitolina and Kiki Bertens will be among the top players in action.