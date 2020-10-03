French Open 2020: Sunday Schedule and Predictions for Roland Garros Bracket

Michel Euler/Associated Press

Each of the seven seeded players in action Sunday at the 2020 French Open will face unseeded men or women.

That could mean Rafael Nadal, Dominic Thiem, Simona Halep and others will have a fairly easy day on the Paris clay.

While most of the unseeded men and women are viewed as long shots to move on to the quarterfinals, there is one player more than capable of springing an upset.

Caroline Garcia has already eliminated two ranked opponents and is a previous quarterfinalist in Paris. She could give Evina Svitolina plenty of issues and deliver Sunday's most notable result.

The full schedule and order of play for Sunday's round-of-16 matches can be found on RolandGarros.com.

Predictions

Caroline Garcia Upsets Evina Svitolina

Michel Euler/Associated Press

Garcia tore through the first three rounds with two victories over seeded players.

The French woman used three sets to down No. 17 Anett Kontaveit in the opening round and No. 16 Elise Mertens in the third round.

Garcia enters Sunday in good form on the clay and with a favorable matchup in her possession against the third-seeded Svitolina.

Garcia owns a 3-1 head-to-head record over Svitolina and has a three-match winning streak over the Ukrainian.

Each of those three triumphs occurred in three sets, and that should not hurt Garcia's upset bid since she has been involved in a few matches that went the distance already in Paris.

Garcia also owns more recent success than her Sunday opponent on the clay. Both players advanced to the final eight in 2017, but Garcia was the only one to advance to the fourth round in 2018 or 2019.

Another factor in favor of Garcia is the small crowd allowed inside the grounds at Roland Garros. As one of the few French players left in either draw, she should receive support in key parts of the match that could give her the edge.

Rafael Nadal, Dominic Thiem Continue Dominance

Michel Euler/Associated Press

The next challengers that will attempt to deny Nadal and Thiem a chance at a semifinal showdown are a pair of men ranked outside of the top 200.

American Sebastian Korda takes on Nadal, while Frenchman Hugo Gaston squares off with Thiem.

Nadal and Thiem are expected to end the Cinderella stories and move one step away from creating a rematch of the last two finals in Paris in the final four.

The No. 2 and No. 3 seeds are coming off their most dominant performances of the tournament, as they combined to outscore their opponents 36-13.

Through three rounds, the Spaniard and Austrian have outscored opponents by a combined score of 108-47 and they have won 12 sets by three games or more.

Expect a similar level of dominance from the duo on a day where most seeded players could have their way with lower-ranked challengers.

