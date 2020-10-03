Fantasy Football Week 4 Rankings: Targets for This Week's Injured Stars

Bruce Kluckhohn/Associated Press

If you have wide receivers who play for either the Atlanta Falcons or Green Bay Packers on your fantasy football roster, you're going to want them in your lineup this week. That is, if they're healthy and ready to go come Monday night, which isn't a sure thing for some of the top receivers in that matchup.

Green Bay's Davante Adams is dealing with a hamstring injury, while Allen Lazard recently underwent core-muscle surgery. Atlanta's top three receivers are all dealing with injuries—Julio Jones (hamstring), Calvin Ridley (ankle) and Russell Gage (concussion).

However, both teams have healthy veteran quarterbacks in Green Bay's Aaron Rodgers and Atlanta's Matt Ryan. And the Falcons have been playing games in which both teams air it out, leading to them giving up 350.3 passing yards per game through the first three weeks, which ranks 31st in the NFL.

Even if some of the injured receivers don't play, there should still be some solid pass-catching options to put into lineups to capitalize on this favorable matchup.

After a look at the fantasy rankings for Week 4, we'll break down several players who are good options as potential fill-ins for injured players this week.

Week 4 Rankings

Quarterback

1. Lamar Jackson, BAL (at WAS)

2. Patrick Mahomes, KC (vs. NE)

3. Dak Prescott, DAL (vs. CLE)

4. Russell Wilson, SEA (at MIA)

5. Josh Allen, BUF (at LV)

6. Kyler Murray, ARI (at CAR)

7. Deshaun Watson, HOU (vs. MIN)

8. Cam Newton, NE (at KC)

9. Joe Burrow, CIN (vs. JAX)

10. Aaron Rodgers, GB (vs. ATL)

11. Jared Goff, LAR (vs. NYG)

12. Matthew Stafford, DET (vs. NO)

Running Back

1. Alvin Kamara, NO (at DET)

2. Ezekiel Elliott, DAL (vs. CLE)

3. Dalvin Cook, MIN (at HOU)

4. Clyde Edwards-Helaire, KC (vs. NE)

5. Aaron Jones, GB (vs. ATL)

6. Miles Sanders, PHI (at SF)

7. Austin Ekeler, LAC (at TB)

8. Josh Jacobs, LV (vs. BUF)

9. Joe Mixon, CIN (vs. JAX)

10. Kenyan Drake, ARI (at CAR)

11. Mike Davis, CAR (vs. ARI)

12. Jonathan Taylor, IND (at CHI)

Wide Receiver

1. Davante Adams, GB (vs. ATL)

2. DeAndre Hopkins, ARI (at CAR)

3. Tyler Lockett, SEA (at MIA)

4. Julio Jones, ATL (at GB)

5. Calvin Ridley, ATL (at GB)

6. Amari Cooper, DAL (vs. CLE)

7. DK Metcalf, SEA (at MIA)

8. Tyreek Hill, KC (vs. NE)

9. Cooper Kupp, LAR (vs. NYG)

10. Kenny Golladay, DET (vs. NO)

11. Allen Robinson, CHI (vs. IND)

12. Mike Evans, TB (vs. LAC)

Tight End

1. Travis Kelce, KC (vs. NE)

2. Darren Waller, LV (vs. BUF)

3. George Kittle, SF (vs. PHI)

4. Mark Andrews, BAL (at WAS)

5. Zach Ertz, PHI (at SF)

6. T.J. Hockenson, DET (vs. NO)

7. Hunter Henry, LAC (at TB)

8. Mike Gesicki, MIA (vs. SEA)

9. Evan Engram, NYG (at LAR)

10. Austin Hooper, CLE (at DAL)

11. Tyler Higbee, LAR (vs. NYG)

12. Hayden Hurst, ATL (at GB)

Kicker

1. Justin Tucker, BAL (at WAS)

2. Harrison Butker, KC (vs. NE)

3. Mason Crosby, GB (vs. ATL)

4. Greg Zuerlein, DAL (vs. CLE)

5. Wil Lutz, NO (at DET)

6. Jason Myers, SEA (at MIA)

7. Joey Slye, CAR (vs. ARI)

8. Robbie Gould, SF (vs. PHI)

9. Zane Gonzalez, ARI (at CAR)

10. Matt Prater, DET (vs. NO)

11. Ka'imi Fairbairn, HOU (vs. MIN)

12. Dan Bailey, MIN (at HOU)

Defense/Special Teams

1. Baltimore Ravens (at WAS)

2. Los Angeles Rams (vs. NYG)

3. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (vs. LAC)

4. San Francisco 49ers (vs. PHI)

5. Kansas City Chiefs (vs. NE)

6. Indianapolis Colts (at CHI)

7. Chicago Bears (vs. IND)

8. Green Bay Packers (vs. ATL)

9. Cincinnati Bengals (vs. JAX)

10. Buffalo Bills (at LV)

11. Arizona Cardinals (at CAR)

12. Houston Texans (vs. MIN)

Top Replacement Targets

Marquez Valdes-Scantling, WR, Green Bay Packers (40 percent rostered in Yahoo; 26 percent in ESPN)

Valdes-Scantling could be the beneficiary from Lazard being out indefinitely. And if Adams doesn't play, then that should lead to even more targets and opportunities for the 25-year-old receiver who has showcased his big-play potential in the past.

In Week 1 against the Vikings, Valdes-Scantling had four receptions for 96 yards and a touchdown. He's been quieter the past two weeks, notching four receptions for 69 yards and not getting into the end zone, but there's a good chance that he'll connect with Rodgers on a deep ball or two against a beatable Falcons secondary.

Because Green Bay doesn't play until Monday night, we don't yet know whether Adams will be on the field. Obviously, if he sits out, Valdes-Scantling becomes much more valuable and is a player who can be swapped right into fantasy lineups. But even if Adams plays, Valdes-Scantling is a solid replacement for Lazard or another injured receiver in lineups.

It'll be a bit of a risk to play Valdes-Scantling, as much of his value comes in the deep passing game. But he could have a high ceiling, so playing him could end up providing a huge boost.

Carlos Hyde, RB, Seattle Seahawks (45 percent rostered in Yahoo; 28 percent in ESPN)

Danny Karnik/Associated Press

With Chris Carson dealing with a knee sprain, there's a strong possibility that Hyde will be the lead back for the Seahawks this week. Carson's status isn't expected to be known until Seattle's inactives list comes out Sunday morning, but Hyde is the perfect back to get as a backup option because his value is directly tied to Carson.

Hyde is also listed as questionable on the Seahawks' injury report, but he's expected to play. So if Carson sits, the 30-year-old Hyde should be a suitable fantasy replacement, especially because Seattle is going up against a Miami run defense that is averaging 133.7 rushing yards allowed per game (eighth-worst in the NFL).

The Seahawks are likely to be winning big by some point on Sunday, so Hyde could get a steady dose of carries. He only has 16 carries for 57 yards and a touchdown through three weeks, but he's the clear No. 2 back to Carson, so his opportunities have been limited.

Hyde's showings are never going to be hugely impressive, but he did reach the 1,000-yard rushing mark in a season for the first time in his career while with the Texans in 2019. He'll have a high floor if he's the lead back in place of Carson, which will be enough to start Hyde in place of Carson if needed.

Hunter Renfrow, WR, Las Vegas Raiders (34 percent rostered in Yahoo; 20 percent in ESPN)

Steven Senne/Associated Press

The Raiders are likely to be without their two rookie wide receivers this week. Bryan Edwards has been ruled out with an ankle injury, while Henry Ruggs III is doubtful with a knee/hamstring injury. And although neither of those receivers are strong fantasy plays, Renfrow could become a worthwhile streaming option thanks to the increased opportunities he should receive.

Last week, Renfrow had his best showing of the young season thus far, hauling in six passes for 84 yards and a touchdown, his first of the year. The 24-year-old should be in line for a similar performance as the Raiders host the Bills on Sunday, as quarterback Derek Carr won't have many other top receivers to throw to.

The volume is going to be there to make Renfrow a worthwhile fantasy option. So if you have an injured receiver from one of Sunday's nine 1 p.m. ET games, then Renfrow is a strong choice to be a fill-in player for one of them.

With Buffalo being 3-0 and having a strong start to the season, Sunday's game against Las Vegas should either be competitive or have the Bills in control. That could lead to the Raiders passing even more, which should bode well for Renfrow.