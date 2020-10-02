Broncos' Vic Fangio Cleared the Air with Jets' Adam Gase After Heated TNF Game

John Minchillo/Associated Press

Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio told reporters that he has cleared the air with New York Jets head coach Adam Gase after their teams' heated Thursday Night Football game, per Mike Klis of 9News:

After the Broncos kneeled down to seal a 37-28 win, Fangio rushed off the field and implored his team to do so as well, eschewing the usual postgame coach handshake in the process. Fangio explained the reasoning behind that moment afterward, per Klis:

"There were a couple personal fouls and our sideline was getting pissed off. I just wanted to avoid any confrontation and have it get ugly. I tried to get our guys to leave quickly to avoid anything happening."

New York committed 11 penalties for 118 yards. Jets defensive tackle Steve McLendon notably got a roughing-the-passer penalty with seven seconds left in the game as Broncos quarterback Brett Rypien launched a pass on a give-up play on fourth down to run some clock. That play marked the Jets' sixth and final personal foul on the night.

The game was ugly at times, and the initial moments following the final whistle led to an odd on-field scene. However, both coaches have clearly moved on.

The 1-3 Broncos will face the New England Patriots in Week 5. The winless 0-4 Jets will host the Arizona Cardinals. Both games will occur on Sun., Oct. 11.