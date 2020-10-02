French Open 2020: Saturday Schedule and Predictions for Roland Garros Bracket

Alessandra Tarantino/Associated Press

Sofia Kenin holds the best chance to bring home a French Open title to the United States.

The 2020 Australian Open champion appears to have an easy path to the final eight at Roland Garros, but she has yet to win in straight sets.

That may not change Saturday, as she faces unseeded Romanian Irina Maria Bara, who has not lost a set yet on the Paris clay.

Novak Djokovic is the top men's player in action Saturday, but he does not feature in the marquee match of the day.

That honor is bestowed upon seeded Spaniards Roberto Bautista Agut and Pablo Carreno Busta, who face off in one of two matchups between ranked players in the men's draw Saturday.

The full order of play for Saturday's men's and women's third-round matches can be found on RolandGarros.com.

Predictions

Sofia Kenin Gets Her 1st Straight-Set Win Of The Tournament

Kenin struggled in parts of her first two matches, but that could have been caused by not enough time on the clay courts after the quick transition from the US Open.

The No. 4 seed played a single match on the clay surface between the two majors, and that was a defeat to Victoria Azarenka in Rome.

If Kenin avoids early breaks from Bara, who beat No. 26 Donna Vekic in straight sets in the first round, she should find a way to a straight-set win.

Kenin entered the tournament with eight two-set triumphs at the season's first two majors, and if she replicates that form, she could cruise into the round of 16 and final eight.

The Australian Open winner does not have any seeded players remaining in her section and she will avoid at least two of the five ranked women left in the bottom half of the draw.

No. 8 Aryna Sabalenka, No. 11 Garbine Muguruza and No. 30 Ons Jabeur are all alive in one portion of the draw. Sabalenka plays Jabeur and Muguruza faces Danielle Collins, who is the only other American woman left standing in Paris.

Kenin defeated Jabeur twice at majors in 2020 and took down Muguruza in the final in Melbourne, Australia.

Roberto Bautista Agut, Pablo Carreno Busta Go 5 Sets

The only time Bautista Agut and Carreno Busta met at a major, they went five sets at the 2015 US Open.

In fact, all four of their head-to-head battles have gone the distance. The other three were in non-Grand Slams that use a best-of-three set scoring system.

Bautista Agut won the only meeting on clay at the ATP Masters tournament in Rome in 2017.

Both players should be fresh for the showdown since they were on court for the minimum amount of sets in the first two rounds.

Although he is the lower seed, Carreno Busta could have the slight advantage in the matchup since he is coming off a semifinal appearance at the US Open and has a quarterfinal berth on his resume from the 2017 French Open.

Bautista Agut has not advanced past the fourth round in any of his Roland Garros appearances and failed to beat Andrey Rublev in Rome.

Carreno Busta did not advance far in Rome, but that was due to an unfavorable matchup against Rafael Nadal, who is a 12-time champion on clay in Paris.

In addition to being in better form, Carreno Busta has a better recent record against the game's top players. He hung with Djokovic at the US Open before the No. 1 seed's disqualification and took Alexander Zverev to five sets in the semifinals in New York.

Since Djokovic, Matteo Berretini, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Grigor Dimitrov all play unseeded players and the Spaniards have a long history against each other, the opener on Court Suzanne-Lenglen could be the best men's match of the day.

