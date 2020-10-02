    Steelers vs. Titans Moved to Week 7 After COVID Outbreak; PIT vs. Ravens Week 8

    Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistOctober 2, 2020

    Pittsburgh Steelers running back James Conner (30) runs the ball against the Tennessee Titans in the first half of a preseason NFL football game Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)
    Mark Zaleski/Associated Press

    The NFL announced Friday that the game originally scheduled for Week 4 between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Tennessee Titans has been moved to Week 7.

    According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the game will be played Oct. 25 at 1 p.m. ET and will be held at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.

    Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the rescheduling of the game also resulted in the Steelers vs. Baltimore Ravens matchup originally scheduled for Week 7 getting moved to Week 8. To accommodate that switch, the Ravens' bye week was changed from Week 8 to Week 7.

    The NFL was forced to postpone Steelers vs. Titans after 13 members of the Titans organization tested positive for COVID-19 this week.

          

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.  

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Inside the Bears' Drafting of Mitch Trubisky

      League insiders on how the Bears ended up with Trubisky, not Mahomes or Watson. 'Everyone was like, 'holy s--t!''📲

      NFL logo
      NFL

      Inside the Bears' Drafting of Mitch Trubisky

      Kalyn Kahler
      via Bleacher Report

      NFL Expands COVID-19 Testing

      In addition to daily COVID-19 testing, the league announced players, coaches can’t leave during bye week (ESPN)

      NFL logo
      NFL

      NFL Expands COVID-19 Testing

      Mike Chiari
      via Bleacher Report

      Report: 2 More Titans Test Positive

      Seven Tennessee players have now tested positive for COVID-19 amid team outbreak

      NFL logo
      NFL

      Report: 2 More Titans Test Positive

      Tim Daniels
      via Bleacher Report

      Vikings-Texans Game Is On

      Houston and Minnesota will play Sunday as scheduled after the Vikings had zero positive tests Thursday (NFL Network)

      NFL logo
      NFL

      Vikings-Texans Game Is On

      Tim Daniels
      via Bleacher Report