Steelers vs. Titans Moved to Week 7 After COVID Outbreak; PIT vs. Ravens Week 8

Mark Zaleski/Associated Press

The NFL announced Friday that the game originally scheduled for Week 4 between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Tennessee Titans has been moved to Week 7.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the game will be played Oct. 25 at 1 p.m. ET and will be held at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.

Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the rescheduling of the game also resulted in the Steelers vs. Baltimore Ravens matchup originally scheduled for Week 7 getting moved to Week 8. To accommodate that switch, the Ravens' bye week was changed from Week 8 to Week 7.

The NFL was forced to postpone Steelers vs. Titans after 13 members of the Titans organization tested positive for COVID-19 this week.

