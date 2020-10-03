Predicting the NFL's Most Active Teams Around the Trade Deadline

1 of 5

Brynn Anderson/Associated Press

It just isn't working out for Dan Quinn—no matter how much money the Atlanta Falcons pump into 2016 MVP Matt Ryan's supporting cast.

The head coach is now firmly on the hot seat after an 0-3 start in which his team has coughed up two double-digit leads. He's in his sixth season, and his career record is 43-40, which has spoiled the goodwill of that Super Bowl appearance in 2016.

And if the Quinn era comes to an end, the Falcons might be looking at a massive rebuild given their cap outlook. The Falcons have just $2.9 million in free space and are projected to be $25.3 million over next season's cap.

This offseason, they let Vic Beasley Jr. and Austin Hooper go. Alex Mack, Keanu Neal and Todd Gurley will be free agents after this season, so the Falcons might be willing to offer them and others to contenders as they try to get at least something in exchange before their possible departures.

This isn't to say the Falcons need to ship away core pieces such as Ryan ($40.9 million cap hit in 2021) or Julio Jones ($23.1 million), but most everyone else should be tradable if a new era is about to start.