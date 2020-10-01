Top Waiver-Wire Fantasy Sleepers to Add After Steelers vs. Titans Rescheduled

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

With the NFL announcing Thursday that the Week 4 game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Tennessee Titans has been postponed and will not be played on Monday or Tuesday as originally rescheduled because of multiple Titans players testing positive for COVID-19, fantasy football managers will be left scrambling.

Fantasy relevant players such as Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, running back James Conner and wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster as well as Titans running back Derrick Henry and tight end Jonnu Smith will all be unavailable in Week 4.

Among players who could be available on the waiver wire in your league because they are rostered in less than 50 percent of Yahoo fantasy football leagues, Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick, Seattle Seahawks running back Carlos Hyde, San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk and Dallas Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz are all worth a look this weekend.

