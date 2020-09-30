Carlos Correa Homers as Astros Eliminate Twins in Game 2, Advance to ALDS

Jim Mone/Associated Press

The Houston Astros punched their ticket to the American League Division Series with a 3-1 win over the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday at Target Field.

Zack Greinke and Framber Valdez combined to limit the Twins to one run on four hits in Game 1. Jose Urquidy was similarly successful in silencing Minnesota's offense Wednesday.

Carlos Correa dealt the decisive blow with a solo home run to right center in the top of the seventh.

Kyle Tucker plated the game's first run when he delivered an RBI single to left in the fourth.

Nelson Cruz tied the score on a double to left one inning later. That was one of three hits for the Twins, who ended their playoff run with seven combined hits. They also went 1-for-10 with runners in scoring position.

Tucker's RBI single in the ninth largely erased any doubt about the outcome, given how little Minnesota was doing at the plate.

Notable Performers

Jose Berrios, SP, Twins: 5.0 IP, two hits, one earned run, two walks, four strikeouts

Nelson Cruz, DH, Twins: 1-for-3, one RBI, one walk

Jose Urquidy, SP, Astros: 4.1 IP, two hits, one earned run, two walks, three strikeouts

Carlos Correa, SS, Astros: 2-of-4, two hits, one run, one home run

Kyle Tucker, LF, Astros: 2-for-4, two hits, two RBI

Astros Repeat Game 1 Blueprint

You can basically copy and paste the recap from Game 1. The Astros' lineup did just enough to provide some run support, and their pitchers did the rest.

Manager Dusty Baker let Valdez finish out Tuesday's game, even as the Twins put runners on first and second with one out. The move worked out because Valdez got Willians Astudillo to ground into a double play to wrap things up.

Baker is being far more proactive with his starters. Neither Greinke nor Urquidy made it past the fifth inning.

Cristian Javier was the Game 2 bullpen star. The right-hander allowed a modest three walks and 1.8 home runs per nine innings during the regular season, but he stymied Minnesota on Wednesday.

The Astros' pitching has to regress at some point, because this level of dominance is unsustainable. They're shaping up to be a matchup nightmare for the rounds ahead nonetheless.

Twins Postseason Woes Extend for Another Year

Things were already bad enough for Minnesota with Josh Donaldson out for the series. The team couldn't afford to lose another of its best hitters, which is what happened in the sixth inning when Eddie Rosario was ejected after expressing his dissatisfaction with home plate umpire Manny Gonzalez.

Rosario's absence was glaring in the eighth inning after Cruz walked and was replaced by Byron Buxton at first. Jake Cave, who took Rosario's spot in the order, struck out. Buxton was then tagged out during a rundown to end the inning.

Twins fans got a glimpse of the future as Alex Kirilloff made his MLB debut, starting in right field. The 22-year-old sits 27th in MLB.com's list of the top 100 prospects.

Kirilloff notched his first career hit in the fourth inning.

A half-inning later, he made a nice sliding catch to rob Josh Reddick of a hit.

For those keeping track, the Twins have now lost 18 straight playoff games. Maybe Kirilloff can help break that unfortunate streak next year.

What's Next?

The Astros await either the Oakland Athletics or Chicago White Sox in the divisional series. The White Sox took a 1-0 series lead Tuesday.