NFL Teams Could Face Suspensions, Loss of Draft Picks for COVID Protocol Breach

Nick Wass/Associated Press

The NFL has threatened teams with additional penalties, including potential suspensions or forfeiture of draft picks, if sideline personnel are not in compliance with COVID-19-related protocols on game day.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the league informed team executives, general managers and head coaches of the potential punishments in a memo Wednesday.

Through the first three weeks of the 2020 season, multiple NFL head coaches have been fined for not wearing masks on the sidelines.

Chicago Bears head coach Vic Fangio, Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden, New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton, San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan and Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll have each been fined $100,000 for violating face mask rules.

Each of their teams were fined $250,000 as well, but the coaches have appealed their fines, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

In the interest of protecting players, coaches and personnel, as well as ensuring that the season can continue to move forward, the NFL has stringent guidelines in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

All non-players on the sidelines must wear masks or face shields at all times, but many coaches have been seen moving the masks off their mouths and noses when calling plays or interacting with players.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

One can only assume that the NFL will take the protocols even more seriously now that four Tennessee Titans players and five team personnel have tested positive for COVID-19 since their game against Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.

As a result, the scheduled game between the Titans and Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 4 is in jeopardy of getting postponed.

Prior to the four positive player tests on the Titans, Atlanta Falcons rookie cornerback A.J. Terrell was the only NFL player to test positive for COVID-19 since the start of the regular season.

With the NFL making it clear that it is willing to suspend head coaches or take away draft picks if COVID-19 protocols are not followed moving forward, it stands to reason that coaches and other personnel will be much more careful regarding mask-wearing on the sidelines in the coming weeks.