NFL Week 4 Picks: Game Odds, Props, Lines and Over-Under Predictions

The San Francisco 49ers battled through a litany of injury issues to win back-to-back games at MetLife Stadium.

In Week 4, the 49ers return back home for a Sunday night showcase against one of the worst teams in the NFL, the Philadelphia Eagles.

The 49ers sit as a seven-point favorite at the moment. That number may be easy to clear based off their last two performances.

One of the largest spreads of the Week 4 slate comes from another NFC West versus NFC East game on the west coast.

Sean McVay's Los Angeles Rams are one of two 13-point favorites in Week 4 for their home clash with the New York Giants. Baltimore is also a two-score favorite over Washington.

If you do not feel comfortable betting the massive line in favor of the Rams, there are plenty of props and the over-under that you could take advantage of.

NFL Week 4 Schedule and Odds

All Times ET; odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Predictions against the spread in bold.

Thursday, October 1

Denver (-1) at New York Jets (8:20 p.m., NFL Network) (Over/Under: 40)

Sunday, October 4

Baltimore (-13) at Washington (1 p.m., CBS) (O/U: 47)

Indianapolis (-2.5) at Chicago (1 p.m., CBS) (O/U: 45)

Jacksonville at Cincinnati (-3) (1 p.m., CBS) (O/U: 49)

Los Angeles Chargers at Tampa Bay (-7) (1 p.m., CBS) (O/U: 44)

Pittsburgh (-1) at Tennessee (1 p.m., CBS) (O/U: 47)

Arizona (-3.5) at Carolina (1 p.m., Fox) (O/U: 52)

Cleveland at Dallas (-4.5) (1 p.m., Fox) (O/U: 55)

Minnesota at Houston (-3.5) (1 p.m., Fox) (O/U: 54.5)

New Orleans (-4) at Detroit (1 p.m., Fox) (O/U: 54.5)

Seattle (-6.5) at Miami (1 p.m., Fox) (O/U: 54)

New York Giants at Los Angeles Rams (-13) (4:05 p.m., Fox) (O/U: 48)

New England at Kansas City (-7) (4:25 p.m., CBS) (O/U: 53.5)

Buffalo (-3) at Las Vegas (4:25 p.m., CBS) (O/U: 52)

Philadelphia at San Francisco (-6) (8:20 p.m., NBC) (O/U: 45)

Monday, October 5

Atlanta at Green Bay (-7.5) (8:15 p.m., ESPN) (O/U: 57.5)

Predictions

Philadelphia at San Francisco (-7)

This is one of the cases where you should lock in on a favorite early in the week .

The 49ers opened as a six-point favorite and they have been bet up to seven in the last two days.

San Francisco outscored the New York Giants and Jets by a combined 67-22, but Philadelphia packs a bit more punch on the offensive side of the ball.

Philadelphia has a more established feature back in Miles Sanders and has a reliable target at tight end in Zach Ertz that could help Carson Wentz stay in the game.

The key for San Francisco will be forcing turnovers. It took the ball away three times from the Giants in Week 3 and it faces a turnover prone quarterback in Wentz in Week 4 who has six interceptions.

In the absence of Nick Bosa and Solomon Thomas, Fred Warner stepped up with an interception and Marcell Harris forced a pair of fumbles against the Giants.

The offense did not miss a beat either with Jimmy Garoppolo, George Kittle and a pair of running backs out of the lineup.

Nick Mullens threw for 343 yards and a touchdown, while Jerick McKinnon and Jeff Wilson Jr. split the carries and both found the end zone on the ground.

In the 11 games Mullens has played for the 49ers, he had a single back-to-back 300-yard passing stretch, which occurred during an away-home stretch in Weeks 13 and 14 of 2018.

If Mullens does not give the ball up and the running game continues to roll, the 49ers should win by more than seven points.

However, the one concern with betting the 49ers above seven points is the potential of a fourth-quarter run made by Wentz, who engineered a game-tying drive in Week 3 against Cincinnati.

If the Eagles throw the ball at a high volume in an attempt to work back into the game, it could put a two-score spread in danger, which is why you should lock in the 49ers as a seven-point favorite.

New York Giants at Los Angeles Rams (Over 48)

Total Touchdowns by LA Rams (Over 3.5; +110)

The Rams appear to have an easy matchup ahead in Week 4 against a weak Giants defense and after scoring 30 points in back-to-back games.

Los Angeles posted 37 on the Eagles in Week 2 and finished 32 against the Bills in Week 3.

Since the Giants have been good for one or two scores in their first three games, the contest at Sofi Stadium could eclipse the projected over/under of 48.

The Rams are expected to have control of the contest from the start, so it is worth looking into their scoring props as well.

The NFC West side has scored 11 touchdowns in a balanced manner. They have six rushing scores from four different players and Jared Goff has five scoring throws.

Malcolm Brown and Darrell Henderson could be the keys to unlocking the Giants defense. The NFC East side allowed over 90 rushing yards in each of its three games. The Giants were gashed for over 130 ground yards by Pittsburgh and Chicago.

If the Rams running back tandem breaks through the holes in the Giants defense, it could open up play-action possibilities for Goff to connect with Cooper Kupp, Robert Woods and Tyler Higbee.

If the Giants contribute to the over, it could be through tight end Evan Engram. The Rams allowed three touchdowns and 30 fantasy points to opposing tight ends so far this season.

