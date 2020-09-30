NHL Rumors: Latest on Henrik Lundqvist Buyout, Shayne Gostisbehere Trade, More

Seth Wenig/Associated Press

The Tampa Bay Lightning have officially been crowned the Stanley Cup champions, which means it's officially time for the hockey calendar—and the rumor mill—to shift to free agency and the offseason trade market.

With the NHL Draft set for Oct. 6 and 7, teams are beginning to explore their options when it comes to keeping and acquiring talent while staying within the league's $81.5 million salary cap for the 2020-21 season. As the rumors start flying, several big names have come up in discussions.

Here's the latest word on what will happen to some of the game's biggest stars in the coming weeks.

Henrik Lundqvist Will Be Bought Out

The Henrik Lundqvist era is coming to an end in New York, according to Rick Carpinello of The Athletic and Larry Brooks of the New York Post. After 15 seasons with the team that resulted in New York Rangers' franchise records in wins (459), shutouts (64) and postseason wins (61) in addition to the Vezina Trophy back in 2011-12, the team will move on from the legendary goaltender and buy him out of the last year of his seven-season, $59.5 million contract.

But in the last 19 games of the Rangers' season, Lundqvist started just one, making way for Igor Shesterkin and Alex Georgiev. He started Game 1 and 2 in the postseason qualifiers, but was sidelined in favor of Shesterkin, who returned from a groin injury in Game 3, ending his consecutive postseason start streak at 129.

According to Brooks, the move will give the Rangers an extra $3 million to work with. Lundqvist will enter the free agent market, and could be a solid veteran backup option (in the style of Boston's Jaroslav Halak or Dallas' Anton Khudobin) for a number of teams looking for netminders this fall, though TSN's Darren Dreger reported last week that there were no teams interested in trading for the 38-year-old.

Should this be the end of his career, he will finish his career as the sixth-winningest goalie in league history (459-310-96), posting a 2.43 goals against average and .918 save percentage.

How Torey Krug Could Be Traded (Sort Of)

Winslow Townson/Associated Press

Boston's star defender Torey Krug is entering free agency, but teams are reportedly interested in trading for his negotiating rights, which would give them an advantage if they want to add him to their roster.

TSN's Frank Seravalli said Monday that there had been "significant interest" in teams electing to do so, and added that the Bruins offered the nine-year defenseman a six-year deal at $6.5 million per year.

Krug has been clear about his desire to sign a long-term contract, but with other priorities in the season that looms ahead, Boston would need the 29-year-old to take a hometown discount as his four-year deal ($5.25 million AAV) expires. But looking around at what other players have gotten, like 26-year-old Jacob Trouba's seven-year deal in 2019, Krug knows he can get what he wants elsewhere.

"I've bet on myself," Krug said, per Amalie Benjamin of NHL.com. "I've taken shorter-term deals, less amount of money my whole career now. This is my time in terms of my value at its peak. I have the ability; I'm in a position now where I need to make the most of it."

Philadelphia is Shopping Shayne Gostisbehere

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

As the Flyers signed one defender to a contract extension in Robert Hagg, the team is reportedly showing "a serious willingness to move" Shayne Gostisbehere with the right offer, according to Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic.

At 27, Gostisbehere has three years remaining on his contract, though LeBrun reported it pays $3.25 million as a result of more money being moved on the front end. He scored five goals through 42 games this season and appeared in just four of the team's 13 playoff outings, all of which came in the first round. After posting a 46-point rookie season in 2015-16 and a 65-point campaign in 2018, the Union product had knee surgery in January and missed three weeks before the season shuttered in March, but Philadelphia general manager Chuck Fletcher said he was impressed by Gostisbehere's play in the bubble.

“I don't think he felt right for a lot of the year physically,” Fletcher said Tuesday, per Jack McCaffery of the Delco Times. “He took the time to correct a lower-body issue that he had. I think when he came back into the bubble, he was skating the best he had all season.”

That's a solid pitch for a player you're trying to shop around in a crowded free agent market.