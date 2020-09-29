Fantasy Alert: Adrian Peterson Named Lions' RB1 over Johnson, Swift

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

The Detroit Lions are making some notable changes ahead of Week 4 that will have major fantasy football implications.

Offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell signaled to reporters on Tuesday that veteran Adrian Peterson will serve as the top running back on the depth chart and is likely to receive the bulk of snaps moving forward. The switch places Peterson ahead of Kerryon Johnson and rookie D'Andre Swift in what has been a committee approach.

Bevell said:

"It's not anything that those guys are or aren't doing. We're just trying to, again, accentuate their positives and put them in positions to be successful. You saw Swift. His plays were a little bit down. We want to keep those up and get him more involved. The one play he catches, he has a nice catch-and-run, looks fast, looks explosive. It's just continuing to manage those guys and putting them in the best situations."

Peterson rushed for 75 yards on 22 carries while hauling in one pass for 10 yards in a 26-23 victory over the Arizona Cardinals in Week 3.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

