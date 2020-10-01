Best Landing Spots for the Top 2020-21 MLB Free Agents

1 of 11

20. LHP James Paxton

Left-hander James Paxton experienced another injury-marred season and hasn't pitched for the New York Yankees since Aug. 20 because of a strained flexor tendon. Yet the 31-year-old still flashed bat-missing stuff with 26 strikeouts in 20.1 innings and could be an intriguing reclamation project on a short-term deal. The San Francisco Giants, who are straddling the line between rebuilding and contending and play in pitcher-friendly Oracle Park, are a logical destination.

Best landing spot: San Francisco Giants

19. LHP Jose Quintana

Jose Quintana threw just 10 innings for the Chicago Cubs because of thumb and lat injuries, but he notched 12 strikeouts with a 2.99 FIP. He hasn't posted a sub-4.00 ERA since the Cubs acquired him at midseason in 2017, but the 31-year-old lefty is a reliable mid-rotation innings eater. He could benefit from a return to the South Side with the Chicago White Sox, with whom he enjoyed his best seasons from 2012 to 2016.

Best landing spot: Chicago White Sox

18. RHP Jake Odorizzi

Jake Odorizzi bet on himself by accepting a qualifying offer from the Minnesota Twins after a solid 2019. The bet hasn't paid off, as injuries and inconsistency limited the right-hander to a 6.59 ERA in 13.2 frames. The 30-year-old should still draw interest and could be a back-of-the-rotation fit for the Los Angeles Dodgers, who are always after more high-upside pitching depth.

Best landing spot: Los Angeles Dodgers

17. OF Joc Pederson

After setting career highs in home runs (36) and OPS (.876) in 2019, Joc Pederson lowered his free-agent stock with an abysmal .190/.285/.397 slash line for the Dodgers this season. He won't land a lucrative long-term pact but could sign a show-me contract in an effort to rebuild his value in his age-29 season. The New York Yankees, with their potent lineup, their short right field porch and a possible need in the outfield, could be a good fit for the lefty-swinging slugger.

Best landing spot: New York Yankees

16. RHP Taijuan Walker

Injuries limited Taijuan Walker to a combined 14 innings in 2018 and 2019, but he rebounded this season to post a 2.70 ERA in 53.1 frames with the Seattle Mariners and Toronto Blue Jays. In a relatively thin pitching market, the 28-year-old righty should have suitors aplenty. Don't discount the possibility of another reunion with Seattle. Walker began his career with the M's in 2013 before he was traded to the Arizona Diamondbacks in November 2016. They signed him in February and shipped him north of the border in August but could ink him again to boost their progressing rebuild.

Best landing spot: Seattle Mariners

15. LHP Mike Minor

Mike Minor was an All-Star who finished eighth in American League Cy Young Award voting in 2019. This season, he wobbled to the tune of a 5.56 ERA in 56.2 innings with the Texas Rangers and Oakland Athletics. The 32-year-old lefty did average 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings and will help solidify someone's rotation. Enter the Houston Astros, who will be without ace Justin Verlander (Tommy John surgery) and could benefit from Minor's arm and his familiarity with the AL West.

Best landing spot: Houston Astros

14. SS Andrelton Simmons

The small-market A's will almost surely lose shortstop Marcus Semien via free agency and will be looking to fill his position with a less-expensive alternative. Andrelton Simmons hit .297 with the division-rival Los Angeles Angels this season and remains one of the best defensive shortstops in baseball. The 31-year-old might require Oakland to stretch its budget, but he'd be a reasonably affordable option for a club in win-now mode.

Best landing spot: Oakland Athletics

13. RHP Alex Colome

With just 6.4 K/9, Alex Colome didn't feature the same strikeout stuff as some other late-inning relievers. But his 0.81 ERA and 12 saves will make him one of the more sought-after bullpen arms on the market. The White Sox will likely try to bring him back, but they could be outbid by a relief-starved club such as the Washington Nationals, whose pen finished 23rd with a 4.68 ERA.

Best landing spot: Washington Nationals

12. 3B Justin Turner

Third baseman Justin Turner suffered a hamstring injury this season but finished with a .307 average and .860 OPS in 42 games with the Dodgers. Los Angeles could bring him back, but it could also look to move Corey Seager to the hot corner and swing a trade for Cleveland shortstop Francisco Lindor. If so, Turner would be a fit for Atlanta, which won a third straight division title despite getting limited production at third. Even in his age-36 season, Turner would represent a solid offensive upgrade with ample postseason experience.

Best landing spot: Atlanta

11. DH Nelson Cruz

Nelson Cruz defied Father Time yet again this season and swatted 16 home runs with a .992 OPS for the AL Central champion Twins. He'll turn 41 in July but could still net a high-dollar one- or two-year contract from an AL contender looking for a designated hitter. That list includes the Twinkies, who should do what it takes to retain their veteran lineup anchor.

Best landing spot: Minnesota Twins