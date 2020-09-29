Week 4 Waiver Wire: Top Adds, Drops and Long-Term Fantasy Sleeper Targets

Bruce Kluckhohn/Associated Press

Another week of NFL action brought fantasy enthusiasts another round of surprises, disappointments and injuries. While fantasy is always an unpredictable animal, the 2020 season has been arguably the most up-and-down season in recent memory.

Injuries to players like Saquon Barkley, Christian McCaffrey and most recently Dallas Goedert aside, it's been tough to figure out where to find reliable options. Former fantasy studs like Carson Wentz and Jordan Howard have been massive disappointments, which likely leaves even more managers scrambling for new additions entering Week 4.

Here, we'll examine some of the top waiver-wire adds and the top drops for the week, along with some potential long-term sleeper options. Remember, bye-week season kicks off in Week 5, and it's never too early to start planning ahead.

Week 4 Top Adds

1. Justin Jefferson, WR, Minnesota Vikings

2. Keelan Cole, WR, Jacksonville Jaguars

3. Brandon Aiyuk, WR, San Francisco 49ers

4. Carlos Hyde, RB, Seattle Seahawks

5. Rex Burkhead, RB, New England Patriots

Justin Jefferson, WR, Minnesota Vikings

Minnesota Vikings fans have been waiting patiently for rookie wideout Justin Jefferson to break out, and that's exactly what he did in Week 3. The LSU product caught seven passes for 175 yards and a touchdown against the Tennessee Titans.

"Caught a lot of balls this last week in practice, so I think that carried over," head coach Mike Zimmer said, per Andrew Krammer of the Star-Tribune.

Jefferson's momentum is likely to carry over into Week 5 and beyond, as long as Minnesota continues to give him opportunities. While it would be silly to expect such prolific numbers weekly, Jefferson should be a viable Flex option from here on out.

The rookie should be at the top of waiver-wire wish lists heading into Thursday. He's rostered in just 32 percent of Yahoo leagues and 34 percent of ESPN leagues.

Week 4 Top Drops

1. Mitchell Trubisky, QB, Chicago Bears

2. Chris Carson, RB, Seattle Seahawks

3. Daniel Jones, QB, New York Giants

4. Tarik Cohen, RB, Chicago Bears

5. Dion Lewis, RB, New York Giants

Daniel Jones, QB, New York Giants

Nick Foles has replaced Mitchell Trubisky as the starting quarterback of the Chicago Bears. Managers in larger leagues who have been streaming Trubisky need to make the adjustment—though the number of such managers is likely low.

There are probably many more managers who have New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones on their roster, as he was viewed as a popular breakout candidate for the 2020 season. It's time to drop him now, though, as that breakout is obviously not on the way.

Losing Barkley for the season didn't do Jones any favors, but he's been downright awful on his own accord. Through three games, he has completed just 60.2 percent of his passes for 699 yards with two touchdowns and four interceptions.

Jones has also been sacked nine times and has fumbled twice.

Additionally, Jones has a tough matchup against the Los Angeles Rams upcoming. There are zero reasons to keep him on the roster for another week.

Long-Term Sleepers

1. Tee Higgins, WR, Cincinnati Bengals

2. Justin Herbert, QB, Los Angeles Chargers

3. Mo Alie-Cox, TE, Indianapolis Colts

4. J.D. McKissic, RB, Washington Football Team

5. Laviska Shenault Jr., WR, Jacksonville Jaguars

Tee Higgins, WR, Cincinnati Bengals

The Cincinnati Bengals finally gave rookie receiver Tee Higgins a legitimate opportunity in Week 3, allowing him to start over disappointing veteran John Ross. Higgins responded with five catches, 40 yards and two touchdowns.

While Higgins isn't likely to be a high-volume target for Cincinnati right away, he's likely to earn more opportunities as the season progresses. This gives him a ton of long-term sleeper value for one very big reason.

The Bengals have no qualms about allowing rookie quarterback Joe Burrow to throw the ball. The former LSU star has attempted a whopping 141 times through three games and has 821 yards to go with five touchdowns and a pick. This puts him on pace for 752 attempts, 4,379 yards, 27 touchdowns and six touchdowns.

If Higgins can get a sizeable chunk of that production later in the season, he'll be a quality Flex option in fantasy. It's worth picking him up now, as he's only rostered in 5 percent of Yahoo leagues and 7 percent of ESPN leagues.

