1 Player Every NFL Team Should Demote

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

When an NFL starter is struggling, the backup often becomes the most popular player on the roster. Just ask a Cleveland Browns or Chicago Bears fan who has watched their team trot out the likes of Brandon Weeden, Craig Krenzel and Mike Glennon as starting quarterbacks over the years.

Contrary to popular belief, spending plenty of time on the bench doesn't give a player superpowers. However, it's sometimes in a team's best interest to bench a player.

Whether a starter or key role player is struggling with the playbook, battling an injury or just downright playing poorly, a team may have a better alternative.

Here, you'll find a look at one player each team should consider benching ahead of Week 4. Most of the players have performed poorly recently or up to this point in their respective careers. Others have been outperformed by players at the same position who deserve more opportunities.

All of them should be in line for reduced roles moving forward.