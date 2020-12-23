    NHL Schedule 2020-21: Opening Day and Key Dates Released

    Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistDecember 23, 2020
    FILE - In this June 22, 2016, file photo, the NHL logo is shown during a press conference in Las Vegas. NHL free agency day began with two rivals helping each other out of a jam by way of a trade. The Toronto Maple Leafs acquired defenseman Cody Ceci, a 2020 third-round pick and minor leaguers Ben Harpur and Aaron Luchuk from the Ottawa Senators for defenseman Nikita Zaitsev, forward Connor Brown and minor leaguer Michael Carcone. The teams announced the trade early Monday, roughly 3½ hours before the start of free agency. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)
    John Locher/Associated Press

    The National Hockey League announced Wednesday the 2020-21 NHL regular season is scheduled to begin Jan. 13 with plans to play a shortened 56-game campaign.

    Here's a look at each team's season-opening contest from the schedule release:

    The Tampa Bay Lightning captured the franchise's second championship with a triumph over the Dallas Stars in the 2020 Stanley Cup Final. That series ended Sept. 28 after the season was delayed over four months by the coronavirus pandemic.

    At least for one more season, the pandemic's effects will continue to be felt as the league realigned its divisions in order to accommodate a Canada-only grouping:

    The late finish also forced the NHL to rework its calendar for 2020-21, including a cancellation of the 2021 All-Star Game. Here's a look at the key dates:

    • Opening Night: Jan. 13
    • All-Star Weekend: Canceled
    • Trade Deadline: April 12
    • Regular Season Ends: May 8
    • 2021 Playoffs Begin: May 11
    NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman explained ahead of the Stanley Cup Final the league was turning over every stone with the goal of getting back to "as great a sense of normalcy as possible" next season.

    "If there's an option to consider, believe me, we're considering it," Bettman told reporters. "It's conceivable that we start without fans, that we move to socially distant fans at some point and by some point in time maybe our buildings are open."

    He also discussed the financial realities of the situation after the remainder of the 2019-20 season was played in a "bubble" format without fans in attendance.

    "While we know it'll be less [money], we know there's a substantial revenue impact, I'm comfortable that our franchises will be strong enough to weather this," Bettman said. "Our franchises will get through this and will come out stronger on the other side."

    The announcement of a start date will be a particularly welcome sight for the seven NHL teams that didn't qualify for the league's restart plan. They haven't played a game since early March.

    Meanwhile, Tampa is likely to head into its title defense as the championship favorite once again.

