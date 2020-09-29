Week 4 Fantasy Football Rankings: Positional Overview, Guide and Advice

Butch Dill/Associated Press

The 2020 NFL season has brought with it some wild fantasy football surprises. Many of the usual suspects have been at the top of the fantasy rankings—players like Patrick Mahomes, Nick Chubb and DeAndre Hopkins—but injuries and surprises have painted quite the unexpected picture.

Fantasy studs such as Saquon Barkley and Michael Thomas have been sidelined. Unexpected breakouts like James Robinson and Jonnu Smith have emerged. On a week-to-week basis, setting lineups based on name recognition isn't going to cut it.

Factors such as projected roles and individual matchups are critical, and the rankings are going to remain fluid all season long.

Let's take a look at the top positional plays and some potential sleepers for Week 4.

Quarterback

1. Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawks

2. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens

3. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills

4. Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals

5. Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys

6. Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packer

7. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

8. Cam Newton, New England Patriots

9. Matt Ryan, Atlanta Falcons

10. Jared Goff, Los Angeles Rams

Waiver-Wire Target: Justin Herbert, QB, Los Angeles Chargers

The Los Angeles Chargers insist that Tyrod Taylor will be their starting quarterback once he's back to 100 percent.

"My primary concern right now is getting that young man healthy, getting him healthy and then we'll go from there," head coach Anthony Lynn said, per Charean Williams of ProFootballTalk.com.

For now, though, rookie quarterback Justin Herbert has the reins, and he's a solid pickup for managers who are streaming at the position. Herbert has thrown for at least 300 yards in each of his two starts, and he brings a fair amount of running ability to the proverbial table.

While Herbert doesn't have an ideal matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, he can be started in a pinch. He is rostered in 21 percent of Yahoo leagues and 15 percent of ESPN leagues.

Running Back

1. Aaron Jones, Green Bay Packers

2. Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints

3. Kenyan Drake, Arizona Cardinals

4. Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas Cowboys

5. Dalvin Cook, Minnesota Vikings

6. Nick Chubb, Cleveland Browns

7. Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans

8. Austin Ekeler, Los Angeles Chargers

9. James Robinson, Jacksonville Jaguars

10. Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts

Waiver-Wire Target: Jeff Wilson Jr., RB, San Francisco 49ers

Adam Hunger/Associated Press

Those looking for a short-term streaming option or a replacement for San Francisco 49ers running back Raheem Mostert should take a flier on Jeff Wilson Jr. He's not likely to see a heavy workload for multiple weeks, but as long as Mostert and Tevin Coleman are out with injuries, Wilson should be a viable fantasy option.

In Week 3, Wilson rushed for 15 yards and caught three passes for 54 yards and a touchdown. Wilson has another solid matchup coming up against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 4. The Eagles appear lost at 0-2-1 and will have to travel cross-country for this one.

Wilson is rostered in just 22 percent of Yahoo leagues and 14 percent of ESPN leagues.

Wide Receiver

1. Davante Adams, Green Bay Packers

2. DeAndre Hopkins, Arizona Cardinals

3. Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

4. Tyler Lockett, Seattle Seahawks

5. Michael Thomas, New Orleans Saints

6. Amari Cooper, Dallas Cowboys

7. DeVante Parker, Miami Dolphins

8. Calvin Ridley, Atlanta Falcons

9. JuJu Smith-Schuster, Pittsburgh Steelers

10. Allen Robinson, Chicago Bears

Waiver-Wire Target: Tee Higgins, WR, Cincinnati Bengals

If the Cincinnati Bengals have made one thing clear this season, it's that they're going to allow Joe Burrow to throw the ball. The rookie quarterback has attempted 141 passes in three games and is likely to continue chucking them for as long as he remains upright.

This is good news for rookie wideout Tee Higgins, who got the start in place of John Ross in Week 3. The Clemson product caught five passes for 40 yards and two touchdowns against the Philadelphia Eagles and has another favorable matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 4.

Higgins is rostered in just five percent of Yahoo leagues and seven percent of ESPN leagues.

Tight End

1. George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers

2. Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs

3. Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens

4. Darren Waller, Las Vegas Raiders

5. Noah Fant, Denver Broncos

6. Zach Ertz, Philadelphia Eagles

7. Hunter Henry, Los Angeles Chargers

8. Mike Gesicki, Miami Dolphins

9. T.J. Hockenson, Detroit Lions

10. Jonnu Smith, Tennessee Titans

Waiver-Wire Target: Mo Alie-Cox, TE, Indianapolis Colts

AJ Mast/Associated Press

For the time being, Mo Alie-Cox is the Indianapolis Colts tight end to target. He's also likely available, as he's rostered in just nine percent of Yahoo and ESPN leagues.

Don't expect Alie-Cox to remain available for long, though. He had a second consecutive strong game in Week 3, catching three passes for 50 yards and a touchdown. He has a rapport with quarterback Philip Rivers and could replace Jack Doyle as the primary pass-catching tight end even after Doyle (knee/ankle) is back to 100 percent.

While Alie-Cox faces a solid Chicago Bears defense in Week 4, he's the most enticing option likely to be on the wire in Week 4.

Defense/Special Teams

1. Baltimore Ravens

2. Los Angeles Rams

3. San Francisco 49ers

4. Pittsburgh Steelers

5. Dallas Cowboys

6. Denver Broncos

7. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

8. Indianapolis Colts

9. Buffalo Bills

10. Arizona Cardinals

*Yahoo and ESPN roster percentages from FantasyPros.