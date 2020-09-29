Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 4: Smart Sleepers to Exploit and Lineup Advice

Jim Mone/Associated Press

NFL coaching staffs get paid big money to try to find holes their teams can exploit. It's a tough job and even tougher for fantasy managers, who typically lack the resources and time granted to professionals. But it feels so good to get it right, and that's why we're taking a look at lineup decisions and sleepers for Week 4.

Last week, the Keenan Allen matchup with the Carolina Panthers was as juicy as one could have hoped thanks to Justin Herbert's insistence on feeding his star. Conversely, managers were harshly stung if they decided to give Mitchell Trubisky a chance in what seemed like a great opportunity against a porous Atlanta Falcons defense.

As the week progresses, more information about injuries will help alter projections. But, for now, it's time to get waiver claims sorted and lineup options in order. At each skill position, we list three starts, two sits and one sleeper (rostered in under 60 percent of Yahoo leagues).

Smart Matchup Plays, QB:

1. Deshaun Watson, Houston Texans vs. Minnesota Vikings: Start ‘Em

2. Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals at Carolina Panthers: Start ‘Em

3. Jared Goff, Los Angeles Rams vs. New York Giants: Start ‘Em

4. Cam Newton, New England Patriots at Kansas City Chiefs: Sit ‘Em

5. Carson Wentz, Philadelphia Eagles at San Francisco 49ers: Sit ‘Em

Smart Sleeper: Gardner Minshew II, Jacksonville Jaguars at Cincinnati Bengals (59 percent rostered)

Week 3 was not a fun one to be on the Gardner Minshew II train for, but if you're not with him at his worst then you don't deserve to be with him at his best. After throwing for six touchdowns and two interceptions over his first two matches, Minshew went scoreless and gave up a pick in what was hoped to be an easy matchup against the Miami Dolphins in Week 3.

But Minshew's top target, DJ Chark Jr., was practically a game-time decision last week and should likely be available in Week 4, meaning the Jacksonville Jaguars passing attack could enjoy a return to normalcy in a (hopefully) comfortable or competitive matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Smart Matchup Plays, RB:

1. Joe Mixon, Cincinnati Bengals vs. Jacksonville Jaguars: Start ‘Em

2. Kenyan Drake, Arizona Cardinals at Carolina Panthers: Start ‘Em

3. Melvin Gordon III, Denver Broncos at New York Jets: Start ‘Em

4. Ronald Jones II, Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Los Angeles Chargers: Sit ‘Em

5. Todd Gurley, Atlanta Falcons at Green Bay Packers: Sit ‘Em

Smart Sleeper: Carlos Hyde, Seattle Seahawks at Miami Dolphins (19 percent rostered)

Carlos Hyde could be a smart sleeper in a Week 4 matchup with the Miami Dolphins, but he could easily be a bone-headed one if it turns out that Chris Carson is healthy enough to play. After Carson was given an MRI following a dirty play, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported that the back had fortunately only suffered a minor knee sprain.

Still, Carson is injury-prone, and the Seattle Seahawks could give him at least one week off to recover fully. That would open up a huge workload for Hyde, who ran for 1,000-plus yards in 2019 and gets to face a Dolphins defense that just let undrafted rookie back James Robinson enjoy 129 yards and two touchdowns.

Smart Matchup Plays, WR:

1. Will Fuller V, Houston Texans vs. Minnesota Vikings: Start ‘Em

2. DeVante Parker, Miami Dolphins vs. Seattle Seahawks: Start ‘Em

3. Stefon Diggs, Buffalo Bills at Las Vegas Raiders: Start ‘Em

4. DJ Moore, Carolina Panthers vs. Arizona Cardinals: Sit ‘Em

5. Odell Beckham Jr., Cleveland Browns at Dallas Cowboys: Sit ‘Em

Smart Sleeper: Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings at Houston Texans (31 percent rostered)

Most managers were too impatient to hold on to Justin Jefferson after a couple weeks of Olabisi Johnson manning the second receiver spot for the Minnesota Vikings behind Adam Thielen. But those who stuck it out with the high-upside rookie were rewarded, as he broke out with a huge performance in Week 3.

Jefferson led Kirk Cousins' receivers with nine targets, seven catches, 175 yards and a touchdown, absolutely torching the Tennessee Titans and helping Minnesota keep things close. A highly touted first-round selection, Jefferson could have a big week against a middling Houston Texans secondary before providing long-term upside.

Smart Matchup Plays, TE:

1. Noah Fant, Denver Broncos at New York Jets: Start ‘Em

2. T.J. Hockenson, Detroit Lions vs. New Orleans Saints: Start ‘Em

3. Evan Engram, New York Giants at Los Angeles Rams: Start ‘Em

4. Hunter Henry, Los Angeles Chargers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Sit ‘Em

5. Austin Hooper, Cleveland Browns at Dallas Cowboys: Sit ‘Em

Smart Sleeper: Logan Thomas, Washington Football Team vs. Baltimore Ravens (33 percent rostered)

This is the last chance for Logan Thomas to experience the positive regression his volume so desperately requires. More realistically, this is the last chance for Dwayne Haskins to prove he can give his tight end a chance to catch some footballs.

Through three weeks, Thomas has had eight, nine and seven targets, respectively—remarkably high and consistent usage for one of fantasy's most frustrating positions. While Thomas' production hasn't matched the opportunity, catching just one touchdown on the year and not surpassing 40 receiving yards in any game, the payoff could come in Week 4.

Through three weeks, opposing tight ends have put up 230 yards and two touchdowns on the Baltimore Ravens. Washington will need to throw the ball a lot to keep up, and there is a world in which the disconnect between Haskins and Thomas gives way to some quality production on a defense that isn't impenetrable against the position.