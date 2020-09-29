Lightning Parade 2020: Route, Date, Schedule and More

Winslow Townson/Associated Press

It's time to celebrate, Tampa Bay.

Safely, of course.

The COVID-19 pandemic upended the 2019-20 NHL season and moved the playoffs to bubble-like environments in Toronto and Edmonton. It is only right, then, that the Tampa Bay Lightning's championship celebration is impacted by the ongoing issues, although fans will still have an opportunity to party following the victory over the Dallas Stars.

According to WDAE, the Lightning and the City of Tampa will host two celebratory events on Wednesday.

The first is the 2020 Stanley Cup Champions Boat Parade on the City of Tampa Riverwalk/Hillsborough River and begins at 5 p.m. Fans are urged to wear masks and practice social distancing.

Attention then shifts to the 2020 Stanley Cup Champions Celebration at Raymond James Stadium, where stadium doors open at 6:30 prior to the 7:30 celebration.

Fans can sit in socially distant pods and must claim their mobile only tickets on Ticketmaster.

Tampa Bay earned the right to celebrate with a 2-0 victory in Monday's Game 6 behind goals from Brayden Point and Blake Coleman and a shutout from Andrei Vasilevskiy. The game was rarely ever in doubt as the team quickly bounced back from Saturday's double-overtime loss in Game 5.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Defenseman Victor Hedman was awarded with the Conn Smythe Trophy as the Most Valuable Player of the entire playoffs thanks to 22 points on 10 goals and 12 assists.

It was quite the unusual season for the entire NHL, but Tampa Bay was a dominant force throughout and a deserving champion. Fans may not have been able to attend the playoff games, but they will be able to celebrate on Wednesday.